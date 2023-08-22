Sister Wives' Janelle Brown 'Would Take Kody Back' — After Being 'Pushed Out' of Marriage by Ally Christine
Last December, Janelle Brown confirmed she'd officially left ex-husband Kody, revealing that she was very happy with the changes she was making in her life at the time.
Eight months after the shocking announcement, a source dished that despite Janelle flourishing over the past year, she would still "take Kody back" under the right circumstances.
"Janelle was happy with her life with Kody when they were married," the source explained of the former couple, who spiritually tied the knot in 1993. "Their relationship has always been more on a friendship level — they have never really been physical."
"She would have been completely fine staying married to Kody and him coming over once a week," the source added, clarifying that "if it wasn't for Christine [Brown] pushing Janelle to also leave, she wouldn't have."
Although Janelle didn't use those exact words, she did admit Christine's choice played a role in her own decision to leave the Brown family patriarch after 30 years of marriage.
"It was heartbreaking for me because all of a sudden, the family had this different identity," she said in a recent interview. "But I still felt like I should be loyal out of obligation. If [Christine] hadn't left, I might've stayed."
As for the father-of-18, he revealed he is "very interested" in reconciling with Janelle.
"I won't say she's been wishy-washy about the departure," he shared. "But I keep thinking, 'This isn't a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we'll just work on it.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kody married Janelle in 1993, three years after saying "I Do" to his first wife, Meri.
The exes share six children together — Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabe, 21, and Savanah, 18 — although Kody's relationships with Gabe and Garrison have been strained since they butt heads over his strict pandemic rules.
The source spoke with The Sun about Janelle potentially rekindling a relationship with Kody.