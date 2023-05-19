Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Responds to Rumors She Has A New Boyfriend After Sparking Debate
Janelle Brown is shutting down the rumors as quickly as they started.
The Sister Wives star had people talking after it was suspected that she had a new man in her life based off an Instagram upload from Wednesday, May 17.
In a photo featuring Janelle's trailer, a man was seen on the side of the home obscured by open compartments. Only the bottom half of his legs were visible, leading Sister Wives fans to wonder whether the person may be Janelle's potential new suitor following her split from Kody Brown.
“Janelle is that the new boyfriend hiding?” one fan questioned in the comments section.
Janelle quickly cleared up the confusion, responding: “Haha no its Gabe. But my children and grandchildren are the true loves of my life.”
Aside from Gabe, 21, Janelle also shares Garrison, Hunter, Logan, Savanah and Madison with the Brown family patriarch, from whom she announced she split in December 2022.
Though Janelle is now a single lady, an insider previously revealed that “she is not thinking about or wanting to date anyone at the moment." The 54-year-old “focusing on herself and her kids” now that Kody is out of the picture.
“Getting used to her new life hasn’t been hard since Kody was hardly around for the last few years,” continued the source, who emphasized Janelle “is not focusing on anger or resentment toward Kody.”
Janelle may not be ready for a new romance just yet, but the same can't be said for her other sister wives who left Kody. Christine Brown, who announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody, is getting ready to walk down the aisle.
After debuting her relationship with David Woolley on Valentine's Day, Christine announced last month that her boyfriend of less than one year popped the question. Christine and David haven't been shy about flaunting their love for each other since going public, however, some of her family members are not exactly on board with her whirlwind romance.
Janelle "doesn't understand how you can go from being so deeply brokenhearted and in love with Kody for so many years and then, all of a sudden, be madly in love with someone else," a source recently spilled of Janelle's thoughts on Christine's new relationship. "It doesn't make sense to her. I don't think she's, like, maliciously against Christine, it's just hard for her to understand."
In Touch spoke to the source about Janelle focusing on her family.