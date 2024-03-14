'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown, 25, Honored by Animal Shelter After Heartbreaking Death: 'His Spirit Lives On'

The High Country Humane Animal Shelter in Flagstaff, Ariz., announced they would be honoring late Sister Wives star and beloved cat-lover Garrison Brown in a lengthy message shared to Instagram on Wednesday, March 13.

Janelle and Kody Brown's 25-year-old son, Garrison, was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5. His cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Prior to his tragic passing, the former National Guard member was a passionate cat dad and rescued three kitties from local shelters — Catthew, Patches O'Houlihan and 9-year-old Ms. Buttons.