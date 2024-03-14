'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown, 25, Honored by Animal Shelter After Heartbreaking Death: 'His Spirit Lives On'
The High Country Humane Animal Shelter in Flagstaff, Ariz., announced they would be honoring late Sister Wives star and beloved cat-lover Garrison Brown in a lengthy message shared to Instagram on Wednesday, March 13.
Janelle and Kody Brown's 25-year-old son, Garrison, was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5. His cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Prior to his tragic passing, the former National Guard member was a passionate cat dad and rescued three kitties from local shelters — Catthew, Patches O'Houlihan and 9-year-old Ms. Buttons.
"Today, we remember and celebrate the life of Garrison, a friend and an extraordinary cat lover, whose kindness touched the lives of all who knew him, both two and four-legged," the shelter's statement read. "Garrison’s unwavering love for cats was a heartfelt passion. It has been heartwarming to see the donations in his name that continue to pour in."
The rescue revealed the donations in Garrison's name totaled up to $13,000, allowing them to feed and care for over 150 animals in need of a home.
"In honor of Garrison, we will be sponsoring all cat adoptions for the rest of the month of March, and naming our Cat Adoption Room in honor or Garrison and his 3 cats, Catthew, Patches, and Ms. Buttons," the statement continued. "We look forward to presenting the plaque and room naming during our 5 Year Anniversary & Founders Celebration."
"Garrison’s legacy is one of compassion, laughter, and unconditional love," the shelter added. "His spirit lives on in every meow, in every cozy lap nap, and in the purring contentment of the cats he adored."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Moved to Tears by Donations Made to Animal Shelters in Late Son Garrison's Name: 'He Loved Being a Cat Dad'
- 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Caterina Scorsone Saves Her Children From House Fire: 'I Had About 2 Minutes to Get My 3 Kids Out'
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Husband Caleb Died at 40 — Read the Heartbreaking Statement
The shelter said that the reality star exhibited the "purest form of love" and taught others that every cat "deserves a chance at a loving home."
The statement invited followers who knew Garrison to honor his memory by sharing stories, pictures and moments with the military veteran in the comments section.
"Let’s create a tapestry of memories that reflects the beauty of his soul and the depth of his passion," the statement read. "Garrison, you may have left this world, but you will forever remain in our hearts, remembered for your kindness, your laugh, and your unwavering love for all cats. Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Several of Garrison's family members liked the post and his mother, Janelle, shared it to her own Instagram as well.