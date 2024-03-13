'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Moved to Tears by Donations Made to Animal Shelters in Late Son Garrison's Name: 'He Loved Being a Cat Dad'
Janelle Brown got emotional after fans honored her late son Garrison with a gift that would have meant a lot to him.
"I have been brought to tears again," she wrote to Instagram on Tuesday, March 12. "I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name."
"Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much," she continued. "The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."
Janelle also assured worried followers that her son's three cats had been adopted by Garrison's siblings and were "settling in" with them at the moment.
Fans flooded the comments section with condolences and other words of support for the grieving reality star.
"You raise good humans, Janelle," one user penned. "All your children seem like kind, loving people. I wish you so much peace, mom to mom."
A second person replied, "Janelle, I hope you see how much your family has impacted so many people. There’s a lot of drama and BS that comes with being in the public eye, but look how many lives your boy touched, and continues to touch. He has made a lasting impact for sure. ❤️ so happy the siblings have the cats. A way to honor and carry on his legacy for sure."
As OK! previously reported, Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Ariz. home by his younger brother Gabriel, 22, on Tuesday, March 5. According to the police report, the late 25-year-old had been struggling with drinking and depression in the weeks leading up to his death.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
Garrison was laid to rest on Friday, March 8, according to a heartfelt tribute posted by his cousin Emma Brown.
"Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye," she said, using Garrison's legal first name. "We love you. I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile."
"I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you," she continued. "I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved."