Garrison Brown's Cousin Reveals 'Sister Wives' Star Has Been Laid to Rest After Death by Suicide: 'You Were Loved'
Sister Wives star Robert Garrison Brown's family members gathered to honor him memory after his tragic death by suicide on Friday, March 8.
The late 25-year-old's cousin Emma Brown took to Instagram after the funeral to share a heartfelt tribute.
"Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye," she began, using Garrison's birth name. "We love you. I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile."
"I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you," she continued. "I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved."
"You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had," Emma shared. "I’ll always cherish the times I got to spend with you."
She added that they'd planned "so many backtracking trips" but were only able to go on one together before his unexpected passing.
"I'll miss your goofy dad jokes, our coffee runs, the dinners we shared," she recalled. "The times we watched movies and you always let me put messy face masks all over our faces."
"You always made sure that I had ate [sic], and made sure I knew I could always talk to you," Emma fondly remembered her cousin. "You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. If there is a god, I hope he’s giving you peace. I love you Robert."
Followers offered their condolences in the comments section. One user gushed that her words were "sad and beautiful at the same time," and another penned, "My heart hurts for the Brown family and friends. Garrison was precious and loved by we millions of viewers. We hurt too. Just know you all are loved."
As OK! previously reported, Garrison was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5, after his younger brother, Gabriel, 22, found him in his bedroom at his Flagstaff, Ariz., home that morning. His cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Gabe and one of his brother's roommates later told police that Garrison had been struggling with drinking and depression prior to his death.