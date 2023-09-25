'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Mocked After Bragging Janelle Only Wants Him for His 'Nice Pecs' and 'Six-Pack Abs'
Kody Brown caught backlash after claiming that his estranged wife Janelle was only interested in him for his body.
On the Sunday, September 24, episode of Sister Wives, the separated couple met at a restaurant to discuss the status of their relationship. Although the mother-of-six — who shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with the father-of-18 — stated that she missed Kody, she decided she wanted to stay separated for the moment.
"We are very best friends. We have a lot of conversations," she told the cameras. "I miss him in my bed. I miss him in my house. I miss him."
She repeated the sentiment to Kody personally, admitting that she still has "affection" for him, but she isn't sure how to fix their marriage.
"You and I have a tendency to be, like, you come back and forget all the hard stuff," she said. "I need something different this time."
However, Kody took the rejection hard, fiercely insisting to the cameras that Janelle wasn't "in love" with him, but was only missing the sexual aspects of their relationship.
"I think she thinks I’m hot," he explained. "I’ve got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in."
"I kind of thought we would reconcile right here," the Brown family patriarch confessed in another segment. "She’s like, ‘No, I’m enjoying my independence, this freedom, too much, so I want to stay separated.’"
- Sister Wives' Kody Brown Reveals Why He Thought Reconciliation With Janelle Was Possible in New Sneak Peek
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Considers Moving to Utah After Kody Snubs Daughter Savanah
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Tearfully Reveals She's Financially 'Stuck' in Her Marriage: 'I Have Nothing'
Janelle sarcastically brushed off his accusations about her interest only being in his body, adding: "Whoa buddy, you’re way missing the boat here. There’s way more to a marriage than just physical attraction, and I feel like we’re in big danger here."
Following the episode, Sister Wives fans took to social media to slam Kody for his surprising remarks.
"Every narcissistic man must share a brain," one user wrote. "NOBODY gives AF if you have abs. If you treat people like garbage, nobody wants 2be around you period."
Another fan said they were "completely shocked" by his statements, adding, "My chin hit the floor....he actually thinks that of himself..."
"Kody DID NOT jus [sic] say Janelle is only with him bc he’s 'hot with a 6 pack abs' bffr," a third wrote, while a fourth noted, "Kody really needs to face reality," alongside a gif of the TLC star mouthing the words, "Maybe the drama in our lives is me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Season 18 of the hit reality series was filmed over 2021 and some of 2022 and is currently detailing the demise of Janelle and Kody's more than 30-year relationship.
As OK! previously reported, Janelle first confirmed that she'd separated from Kody and was "really happy" on a Sister Wives: One on One special that aired last December.
Watch Sister Wives on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. E.T. on TLC.