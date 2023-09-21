Sister Wives' Kody Brown Reveals Why He Thought Reconciliation With Janelle Was Possible in New Sneak Peek
Kody Brown revealed details of the ups and downs of his marriage with Janelle in a sneak peek for the Sunday, September 24, episode of Sister Wives.
After Janelle tells the Brown family patriarch that she would prefer if they remain separated rather than working on reconciling, Kody admits in a confessional that he's "sort of surprised" that she feels that way.
"We’ve been separated probably two or three times in the past," he explains of their prior struggles. "[It] always felt like that was because she couldn’t manage the relationship with her sister wives. I never felt like that was over."
Later in the clip, he confesses that he doesn't want his marriage with Janelle to end up like it did with his third wife, Christine, who announced their split in November 2021.
"I don’t want to be in a place where we’re just acting like nothing has happened," he clarifies. "I think in some ways, that’s what was happening with Christina and I."
"When I would have conversations with her about our relationship, it was too uncomfortable for us," he adds. "Yet, she left with me sort of holding the bag, never knowing that she was going to leave. She was making plans and having a discussion with people about leaving."
- Sister Wives: Kody Brown Admits He Has 'Regret' Over Christine Split, Calls Family's Polygamous Approach 'So Dysfunctional Now'
- Sister Wives' Kody Brown Complains That Janelle Is 'Rejecting' Him For Christine — But He's 'Begging' For A 'Closer' Relationship
- Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Confesses If Christine Hadn't Left Kody She 'Might've Stayed'
Janelle shares that she's "shocked" that Kody is acting like he never saw the end of his more than 25-year marriage with Christine coming.
"He’s been telling me for years that he wasn’t attracted to Christine. They were struggling in their marriage," she confirms to the cameras. "I would have left his a-- the first time he said that to me."
As OK! previously reported, Janelle announced that she was separated from the father-of-18 in a Sister Wives: One-on-One special that aired in December 2022.
"At this point, no, it's not [love]. It's duty, it's commitment, it's a faith that tells you you work it out and stick it out ... We've been separated for several months. I'm happy. Really happy. I don't know," she said at the time. "Things just really became sort of indifferent. Like I just didn't care anymore."
Following her confession, a source spilled that Janelle is a "strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own."
Watch the new episode of Sister Wives on Sunday, September 24, on TLC.
People reported the exclusive sneak peek.