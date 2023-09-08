OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Admits She 'Could Live Plural Marriage Again' With Another Family

Source: tlc
Sep. 8 2023, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is open to giving polygamy another try after her split from estranged ex Kody Brown.

The mother-of-six — who shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch — shared her personal feelings about plural marriage in a sneak peek for the upcoming Sunday, September 10, episode of the hit TLC show.

Source: tlc

Janelle Brown still has positive feelings about plural marriage despite splitting from Kody.

"I’ve had to really think about plural marriage," she confesses in the clip. "I still believe it can be lived and that there’s a purpose for it. Despite the fact that Kody and I are having problems, I do think I could live plural marriage again."

Despite her optimistic outlook on continuing the family's unique lifestyle, the 53-year-old points out that it might be difficult to actually find another polygamist family that fits her needs.

whats next for sister wives possible spinoff ideas
Source: mega

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine and Janelle Brown were all smiles at a 2012 photoshoot.

"I don’t know if there’s really an opportunity for me to live it again," she says in a confessional. "I mean, it’s kind of a strange thing. You don’t really go around finding people who are living plural marriage."

Later in the sneak peek, Meri — who confirmed she'd "terminated" her marriage to Kody in a joint statement published this past January — claims that their family hadn't "fallen apart" because of polygamy.

Source: tlc

Meri Brown admitted in a confessional that she believes Kody regrets marrying her.

"I think it’s because of personalities," she shares with the cameras. "I think that [Kody] regrets marrying Christine. I don’t know where he is with Janelle, but I do believe 100 percent that he regrets marrying me."

Christine was the first of the wives to end her relationship with the father-of-18, followed by Janelle and Meri, leaving Kody only wed to his fourth wife, Robyn.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled that the popular reality series would be ending after Season 18 unless Kody married another woman.

"If he can find a new wife and keep his story going, there will be more Sister Wives seasons," the source said at the time. "If not, it's going to come to an end and there will be a spinoff — or spinoffs — and the family will move on with their next adventure."

Us Weekly reported the sneak peek.

