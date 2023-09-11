OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Tearfully Reveals She's Financially 'Stuck' in Her Marriage: 'I Have Nothing'

Janelle Brown fought back tears while discussing her precarious financial situation in the Sunday, September 10, episode of Sister Wives.

As her relationship with Kody continues to crumble on the hit TLC show, the 53-year-old — who previously worked in accounting when the Brown family lived in Utah — admitted that she'd made a mistake by allowing her finances to be so tied up with the family.

"I'm stuck. Financially, I have nothing. Christine had the house, I have nothing," Janelle explained, referring to the 51-year-old who had been able to sell her Flagstaff, Ariz., home following her split from the Brown family patriarch.

Unlike Christine, Janelle had lived in and out of rental homes after her move to the Grand Canyon State as she focused on paying off her share of the family's Coyote Pass property in hopes of building her own home on the sprawling piece of land. The mother-of-six — who shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with Kody — has also helped clear the land for construction and even purchased a trailer so that she could live there part-time.

"My name is on property with everybody else, probably nobody will cooperate now and play ball," she emotionally continued. "I can't believe I'm 50 and can't do my own thing 'cause I'm so tied up with them financially… I can't believe I got myself into this position. How dumb is that? I know better."

This comes after the former couple got into an explosive fight that caused Janelle to realize that there may be no saving her nearly 30-year marriage to the father-of-18.

"I don't know who this guy is. Maybe this is who he always was, but I don't recognize this very mean person," she confessed.

"I know what he said to me," she continued. "I know what he yelled at me in the car the other day, 'Choose your loyalties or you won't have a husband.' I feel like he's just looking for ways to get rid of me. I don't know if this is fixable."

Season 18 is currently covering events that occurred roughly two years ago. However, Janelle confirmed on a Sister Wives: One on One special that aired in December 2022 that she had officially left Kody.

