'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Tearfully Reveals She's Financially 'Stuck' in Her Marriage: 'I Have Nothing'

"I'm stuck. Financially, I have nothing. Christine had the house, I have nothing," Janelle explained, referring to the 51-year-old who had been able to sell her Flagstaff, Ariz., home following her split from the Brown family patriarch.

Unlike Christine, Janelle had lived in and out of rental homes after her move to the Grand Canyon State as she focused on paying off her share of the family's Coyote Pass property in hopes of building her own home on the sprawling piece of land. The mother-of-six — who shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with Kody — has also helped clear the land for construction and even purchased a trailer so that she could live there part-time.