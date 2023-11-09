'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody Brown Flirted for Years Before They Got Together: 'There Was No Doubt in My Mind'
Janelle Brown spoke about the early days of her relationship with estranged ex Kody in a sneak peek for the Sunday, November 12, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.
The mother-of-six — who shares kids Logan, Madison, Garrison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch — shared that she initially met Kody through his first wife Meri's family.
"It was like, when you see somebody that you haven't seen for a long time, there was all that emotional like, 'Oh, there you are,' you know, that feeling," Janelle said in a confessional.
Kody also admitted to having a flirtatious relationship with Janelle for years before they actually got together, until finally, she took matters into her own hands.
"I asked him. I said, 'Look, I think I'm supposed to be in your family,'" Janelle told the cameras. "And he said, 'OK, let's pray about it.' There was no doubt in my mind that's who I was supposed to be married to."
This comes after OK! reported that the father-of-18 had certain conditions for both Janelle and his third wife, Christine, before they came into the family.
- Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Confesses If Christine Hadn't Left Kody She 'Might've Stayed'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Mocked After Bragging Janelle Only Wants Him for His 'Nice Pecs' and 'Six-Pack Abs'
- Surprising Facts Fans May Have Forgotten About 'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle & Kody Brown's Marriage
"I courted Meri and I courted Robyn, but Christine and Janelle both asked if they could be in the family," Kody said in a previous episode of the hit reality show. "And with that ask, I had some special requirements that I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family and mainly that was there'll be other wives, you've got to be committed to me."
However, Janelle was left frustrated by Kody's recollection of events.
"It's improper for a man to be out chasing wives," she said at the time. "It's generally a woman [that] approaches the family and says, 'Look, I feel like I had a spiritual revelation that maybe I belong in your family.'"
"He now keeps saying Christine and I asked to be in the family and Robyn was invited," Janelle continued. "Somehow because Christine and I asked, we deserve less [and] we should be happy with what we got? It wasn't like we were begging to be in the family. We simply asked, there was a courtship and then we all got married."
Janelle and Kody were married for nearly 30 years before she called it quits. She announced she'd separated from the 54-year-old in a Sister Wives: One on One special that aired in December 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Watch Sister Wives on Sunday, November 12, on TLC.
ET reported the sneak peek of Janelle discussing her attraction to Kody.