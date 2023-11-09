'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody Brown Flirted for Years Before They Got Together: 'There Was No Doubt in My Mind'

"I courted Meri and I courted Robyn, but Christine and Janelle both asked if they could be in the family," Kody said in a previous episode of the hit reality show. "And with that ask, I had some special requirements that I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family and mainly that was there'll be other wives, you've got to be committed to me."

However, Janelle was left frustrated by Kody's recollection of events.

"It's improper for a man to be out chasing wives," she said at the time. "It's generally a woman [that] approaches the family and says, 'Look, I feel like I had a spiritual revelation that maybe I belong in your family.'"