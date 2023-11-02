OK Magazine
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Claims 'There's No Room' for Him in Janelle's New Apartment After Separation: 'It's Not Ours'

kody janelle pp
Source: tlc
Nov. 2 2023, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Kody Brown visited estranged wife Janelle's new apartment for the very first time in a sneak peek of the Sunday, November 5, episode of Sister Wives — but the Brown family patriarch didn't think it felt like his home.

sister wives kody brown no room janelles apartment after split
Source: mega

Kody Brown visited Janelle's new apartment in a sneak peek of 'Sister Wives'.

In the short clip, Kody gets a tour around Janelle's apartment while visiting with their daughter Savanah, but admits to feeling "awkward" after the mother-of-six suggests he could help her hang up some of her art pieces.

"I don't know how weird this is," he says in a confessional. "I mean, maybe it's just a test. 'Hey, will you come over and hang pictures?' ‘Sure, OK.' I mean, I've been married to four women. Everything's a test. ‘Pick me, pick me. Do something for me. Do something for me.' That's what plural marriage can feel like sometimes."

janelle tlc
Source: tlc

Janelle claimed her new home felt like a 'sanctuary' because she hadn't shared it with Kody.

Although the three of them are cordial during the walk-through, Janelle also appears to feel uncomfortable with having her ex there.

"I guess in a way this has been a nice space because he's not ever been into this space," she tells the cameras. "So, it feels like it's kind of my space. I've sort of liked having it as kind of my little sanctuary."

kody tlc
Source: tlc

Kody and Janelle's separation has been documented through Season 18 of 'Sister Wives'.

While on the tour of the home, Kody also has a revelation about the future of their relationship.

"I like this place. The other apartment was pretty cramped," Kody explains. "But it's just dawning on me that maybe the whole reason Janelle moved here was because the other apartment was our place. You know, I was living there with her, and she's moved here and it doesn't look like I'll be living here with her."

sister wives kody brown
Source: mega

Despite ending Season 1 with four wives, Kody is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn.

"It's her apartment. It's not ours," he continues. "But there's no room for me. It's not about me and her. I honestly don't know why she's showing me other than, well, I mean, our daughter lives there."

Source: OK!

Later in the clip, Janelle provides an update on Kody's bond with Savanah, noting the 54-year-old has been "making effort" in his relationship with his daughter since he snubbed her over the holidays.

"He takes her out to dinner every couple of weeks," she adds. "He is seeing her more frequently than he was at the beginning of the year for sure."

Watch the next episode of Sister Wives this Sunday, November 5, on TLC.

E! News reported the sneak peek.

