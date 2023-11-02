Sister Wives' Kody Brown Claims 'There's No Room' for Him in Janelle's New Apartment After Separation: 'It's Not Ours'

In the short clip, Kody gets a tour around Janelle's apartment while visiting with their daughter Savanah, but admits to feeling "awkward" after the mother-of-six suggests he could help her hang up some of her art pieces.

"I don't know how weird this is," he says in a confessional. "I mean, maybe it's just a test. 'Hey, will you come over and hang pictures?' ‘Sure, OK.' I mean, I've been married to four women. Everything's a test. ‘Pick me, pick me. Do something for me. Do something for me.' That's what plural marriage can feel like sometimes."