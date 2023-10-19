'Sister Wives' Fans Praise Janelle Brown for Living Her 'Best Life' in Hawaii After Kody Split
Janelle Brown took a break from her Arizona home to live it up in Hawaii!
Shortly after attending former sister wife Christine's fairytale wedding in Utah, the 54-year-old revealed she was jetting off to the Aloha State for an impromptu vacation.
"On my way to Hawaii to join my friends for a long weekend," she wrote to her Instagram Story. "Most impulsive trip I think I've ever made."
On Saturday, October 14, Janelle provided an update with a sweet selfie. The Sister Wives star was all smiles and surrounded by friends as she captured the special memory.
"We have been enjoying just hanging out at this house on the beach," she captioned the snapshot. "Dinner last night — good food, company and the sound of the ocean in the background."
The next day, Janelle shared videos of her views of the sunrise and sunset on the North Shore in Oahu.
"The waves are starting to mean business and I’m hearing 15-20 ft tall is not out of the question tomorrow," she penned. "Hope I can see a few before I leave for the airport."
In her final Hawaii post, Janelle teased fans with a "surf fake out" picture, where she stood on the beach and held a surfboard. "No water was really involved in the making of these photos 😂#Surfinglikeafakepro," she quipped in the caption.
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Spent 'Extraordinary Month' Traveling With Christine — Without Husband Kody
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Considering Moving To Utah To Be Closer To Christine Following Kody Split
- This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good
Fans rushed to the comments section to gush about how happy the mother-of-six looked while on her tropical getaway.
"You look amazing Janelle! 😍 Looks like you’re having a magical time in Hawaii," one replied, while another chimed in, "I just love you and the choices you are making!!! Such a strong woman and an inspiration to us all."
"I'm so happy for you gorgeous lady...you are absolutely living your BEST life," a third said. "You deserve every bit of happiness that comes your way. ... Stay beautiful. Stay positive. stay blessed and continue to ALWAYS flash that beautiful MILLION dollar smile."
While Janelle is busy traveling and living her happiest life, the same can't be said for her estranged ex, Kody Brown.
"We are not recovering from this," he said of himself and his remaining wife, Robyn, after his respective splits from three of his former wives. "I mean, it's not clinical depression, but we've been a bit depressed about what the experience did. We've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle," the Brown family patriarch admitted in a separate interview. "I keep thinking, 'This isn't a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we'll just work on it.'"