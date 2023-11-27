'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Laughs Off Kody's Claim She Only Wants Him for His Body: 'He Loves His Pecs So Much'

"God, could you believe that? There's so much more to a marriage than that!" she replied. "I don't know, like, he loves his pecs so much. They're great [but] it's not what it's about for me. It's about emotional connection."

Sukanya also questioned Kody about his controversial comment.

"The great pecs and the six-pack abs was all about the fact that Janelle is always seeing me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into my humanity," the father-of-18 explained. "I felt like a piece of meat."