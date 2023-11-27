OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Laughs Off Kody's Claim She Only Wants Him for His Body: 'He Loves His Pecs So Much'

Nov. 27 2023, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Janelle Brown addressed ex-husband Kody Brown's shocking remarks that she was only interested in him for the physical aspects of their marriage — namely his "nice pecs" and "great six-pack abs."

On the Sunday, November 26, episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-six — who shares Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with the Brown family patriarch — laughed when host Sukanya Krishnan asked her if it was true that she liked Kody's pecs.

Janelle Brown laughed at Kody's comments that she only liked him for his abs and pecs.

"God, could you believe that? There's so much more to a marriage than that!" she replied. "I don't know, like, he loves his pecs so much. They're great [but] it's not what it's about for me. It's about emotional connection."

Sukanya also questioned Kody about his controversial comment.

"The great pecs and the six-pack abs was all about the fact that Janelle is always seeing me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into my humanity," the father-of-18 explained. "I felt like a piece of meat."

Janelle further clarified her opinions on the topic in a recent interview that was published on Sunday, November 26, admitting that prior to their issues being delved into in Season 18 of the show, she felt like their relationship was "very, very good."

"And I feel like I’m like, ‘Wow … my perspective on what happened is so much more different than what he thinks,'" she added. "I think in some regards, he’s flying from the hip right now. He’s just saying what’s in his mind. But it was so much more than that. Obviously. There’s way more to a marriage."

"We have six children and they are beautiful," she continued. "Up until the last few years, they had amazing relationships with their dad, and I just feel, like, I’m not quite sure where that sentiment comes from, but it’s actually kind of funny."

As OK! previously reported, Kody doubled down on his claim about Janelle being more interested in him physically than emotionally in the Sunday, October 8, installment of Sister Wives.

After taking her out for a nice birthday dinner, Kody seemed disappointed by Janelle's lack of interest in re-sparking their romantic relationship following their separation.

"I mean, all this effort to get to Mariposa and dress nice, specifically because I was looking for an edge into reconciliation," he said, noting the situation was "bringing me down a notch."

The 54-year-old also stated that he believed he could be "in love with" Janelle, but added, "I want to feel like I am a person to her, not an object."

