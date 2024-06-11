'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Jokes It 'Really Weirds People Out' Janelle Was Previously Married to Her Brother
Sister Wives star Meri Brown discussed one of the stranger pieces of history surrounding their bustling family — and it's not that they were polygamists.
On a recent installment of the "Miss Understood" podcast with Rachel Uchitel, the TLC personality talked about former sister wife Janelle Brown's first marriage to her brother, Adam Clark Barber.
"Is the community there so small?" the host asked. "Because then I saw something about her mother and Kody's father being married."
Meri replied, "I think it really weirds a lot of people out. The community is not that small...so it's kind of weird that all happened that way."
"So did you like Janelle?" Rachel pressed. "Because she was coming hot off of divorcing your brother. Was there any loyalty there that you were like 'wait a minute.'"
Meri admitted that it took her some time to get her "head wrapped around" the idea of her brother's wife marrying into their family. "The whole thing was...there was emotions. Let's just say there was emotions."
She added they were able to "work things out" in the end.
As OK! previously reported, Janelle and Kody — who now share Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel, Savanah and late son Garrison — only met because she was married to Meri's brother at the time. "When he walked into the room, I looked at him and had that feeling of remembering something I had forgotten," Janelle wrote of meeting Kody for the first time. "It was a singular experience.”
As Meri mentioned, Janelle's mother, Sheryl, also tied the knot with Kody's father, William "Winn" Brown.
"My mom was worried I was getting sucked into some polygamous cult," Janelle shared in an early episode of the hit show. "But she ended up meeting Kody’s dad, and they ended up falling in love and getting married before Kody and I started courting."
Kody and Janelle were spiritually wed for more than 25 years, however, in a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One on One, the mother-of-six confirmed she'd left the Brown family patriarch.
"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source dished at the time.