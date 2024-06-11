OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meri Brown
OK LogoNEWS

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Jokes It 'Really Weirds People Out' Janelle Was Previously Married to Her Brother

sister wives meri brown weirds people out janelle married brother pp
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram;@janellebrown117/instagram
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sister Wives star Meri Brown discussed one of the stranger pieces of history surrounding their bustling family — and it's not that they were polygamists.

On a recent installment of the "Miss Understood" podcast with Rachel Uchitel, the TLC personality talked about former sister wife Janelle Brown's first marriage to her brother, Adam Clark Barber.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives meri browns boyfriend failed pay child support years
Source: @THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Meri Brown said Janelle's marriage to her brother 'weirds people out.'

"Is the community there so small?" the host asked. "Because then I saw something about her mother and Kody's father being married."

Meri replied, "I think it really weirds a lot of people out. The community is not that small...so it's kind of weird that all happened that way."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives kody brown hints things happened built confidence
Source: mega

Kody Brown is a father of 18 children and previously had four wives.

Article continues below advertisement

"So did you like Janelle?" Rachel pressed. "Because she was coming hot off of divorcing your brother. Was there any loyalty there that you were like 'wait a minute.'"

Meri admitted that it took her some time to get her "head wrapped around" the idea of her brother's wife marrying into their family. "The whole thing was...there was emotions. Let's just say there was emotions."

She added they were able to "work things out" in the end.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives janelle brown tiny lump removed lip cancer scare
Source: @JANELLE BROWN/INSTAGRAM

Janelle Brown was first married to Adam Clark Barber.

MORE ON:
Meri Brown
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Janelle and Kody — who now share Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel, Savanah and late son Garrison — only met because she was married to Meri's brother at the time. "When he walked into the room, I looked at him and had that feeling of remembering something I had forgotten," Janelle wrote of meeting Kody for the first time. "It was a singular experience.”

Article continues below advertisement
janelle brown kody tlc
Source: TLC

Janelle and Kody Brown confirmed their split in a 'Sister Wives: One on One' episode.

Article continues below advertisement

As Meri mentioned, Janelle's mother, Sheryl, also tied the knot with Kody's father, William "Winn" Brown.

"My mom was worried I was getting sucked into some polygamous cult," Janelle shared in an early episode of the hit show. "But she ended up meeting Kody’s dad, and they ended up falling in love and getting married before Kody and I started courting."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Kody and Janelle were spiritually wed for more than 25 years, however, in a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One on One, the mother-of-six confirmed she'd left the Brown family patriarch.

"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source dished at the time.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.