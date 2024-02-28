'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's Ex-Boyfriend Amos Andrews Had 'Too Many Red Flags' During 4-Month Relationship: Source
Sister Wives star Meri Brown broke up with her boyfriend of four months after he waved too many red flags.
Meri started dating Amos Andrews in October 2023, roughly nine months after the TLC star confirmed her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. However, the pair called it quits earlier this year following rumors about his past marriages and various financial struggles.
"Amos' reputation getting out was a huge issue," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Meri realized he wasn't so ambitious as her and wasn't a go-getter. He didn't have a stable job and that was one major red flag."
"Basically, everything had gone wrong," the source added. "It was just too many red flags and it became overwhelming."
Amos had also allegedly filed for bankruptcy and been accused of refusing to pay the correct amount of child support by the mother of daughter.
"Meri is looking for financial support and someone who can support her goals and help her become successful," the source explained. "She won't settle for anything less. She is not settling and wants to do better than the other sister wives."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Calls It Quits With Boyfriend Amos After 4 Months of Dating: 'We Have Different Dreams'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Makes Hilarious Joke After Her Boyfriend Amos Reveals He's Been Married 3 Times: 'I Beat You'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Insists She's 'Not Sharing' Her New Man After Failed Plural Marriage to Ex Kody
Another source revealed she just "fell hard too fast with Amos" and should have waited longer to "hard launch" their relationship to the world.
"She should have waited for it to be more serious," the insider speculated. "She was excited, though, and couldn't wait to share it with the world."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Meri confirmed she'd chosen to part ways with Amos in a lengthy Instagram post shared earlier this month.
"Last week, I had to face some hard truths and have some difficult conversations," she said. "When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning, it's then that we need to make hard decisions."
"It's only in the dating process that you can come to these realizations, that's what living and dating is all about," the reality star added. "When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again."
"For now, I'll continue to look into my future with the hope of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth," she continued. "This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution, and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!"
The source spoke with The Sun about what ended Meri and Amos' relationship.