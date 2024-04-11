'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Admits She's Missing Late Son Garrison 'Terribly' on His 26th Birthday: 'I Still Feel You Nearby'
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown took a moment to celebrate late son Garrison's 26th birthday one month after he tragically died by suicide.
The mother-of-six — who also shares kids Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with ex Kody Brown — took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 10, to share a slideshow of photos and videos of past celebrations.
"Happy Birthday Sweetheart," she captioned the post. "We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore."
"We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place 😀)," she continued. "I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."
Fans flooded the comments section with condolences and words of love for Garrison and the Brown family.
"Sweet Robert Garrison Brown, I’m sure you can see now just how many hearts you’ve captured and how many lives you’ve touched, human and animal alike," one user penned. "Happy birthday. Rest in paradise. ❤️"
A second replied, "I’m so sorry Janelle, my condolences to you and your family 🙏" and a third chimed in, "What a precious young man."
"We love you Janelle!" a fourth follower assured the grieving mother. "We are all strangers to you, I know, but just know you are in our prayers."
As OK! previously reported, Garrison was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5, when his body was discovered at his Flagstaff, Ariz., home by his younger brother Gabriel, 22.
Police determined his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound and both Gabriel and a roommate told authorities Garrison had been struggling with drinking and depression.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle and Kody said in a joint statement at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."