'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Insists She's 'Not Sharing' Her New Man After Failed Plural Marriage to Ex Kody
Sister Wives star Meri Brown celebrated her birthday by going Instagram official with her new man!
One year after the mother-of-one confirmed her split from estranged ex-husband Kody Brown following more than 30 years of marriage, Meri gushed about meeting her boyfriend — and clarified that this time, she isn't planning on sharing him!
"Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks!" she captioned a carousel of photos. "Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October!"
"He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship! Also, Zona absolutely loves him," she added, referring to her recently adopted pup.
Meri admitted she kept the news of her relationship quiet because they've been enjoying the early stages of getting to know each other, but she added she was eager to "share him with the world" before quipping, "jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself."
"I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!" she continued. "I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!"
Fans flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the television personality and her new boyfriend.
One user wrote, "I’ve never been so happy for a TV stranger!" and another gushed, "What a great way to start the year! You truly deserve this Meri. You have a huge heart and gave so much in the past. Wishing you many blessings in your new relationship."
Several others pointed out how much of an "upgrade" Amos was compared to her ex-husband.
"Should have dropped Kody a decade ago. Happiness looks much better on you!" one follower said, and another chimed in, "Yay, Meri!! Everyone is jumping ship for the upgrade."
As OK! previously reported, Kody and Meri announced their decision to part ways following years of marital struggles.
"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they wrote in a joint statement at the time. "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."