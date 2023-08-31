'Sister Wives' Sneak Peek: Janelle Brown Accuses Kody of 'Gaslighting' Her With His 'Bull----' in Heated Argument
Janelle and Kody Brown got into a heated back-and-forth over the Brown family patriarch's strained relationship with two of their sons in a sneak peek for the Sunday, September 3, episode of Sister Wives.
The father-of-18's strict COVID-19 pandemic rules for the family sent his bond with Gabriel and Garrison into a downward spiral that's lasted more than a year. Janelle has since been caught in the middle and the feud continues to affect her marriage throughout Season 18.
"Kody feels like it's my responsibility to facilitate this relationship between him and my children"," Janelle admitted in a confessional. "He is a parent as much as I am."
Later in the clip, Janelle argued that Kody was "always flipping" responsibility back onto her.
"That because it belongs on you, Janelle," the 54-year-old snapped. "All you have to do is support what I'm doing. Do you understand that parents are supposed to make a united front?"
"You keep acting like this is my fault. You are gaslighting me," the mother-of-six — who also shares Logan, Madison, Hunter and Savanah with him — retorted. "This 'I feel so pressured' bulls--t? This is you saying, 'I don't wanna do it but I'm gonna make it your fault.'"
"I did what I was supposed to do, but it wasn't ever good enough for you," Janelle continued, referring to her choice to follow the CDC guidelines for precautions to take during the pandemic. "You wanted me to kick the boys out. You act like this is not your fault."
"I wasn't going to turn my boys out in the middle of a pandemic," she added.
In last week's installment of the hit TLC show, Janelle confided in Christine that she didn't know what to do about her struggling relationship with Kody.
"He seems so set about the kids respecting him and my kids are like, 'What?'" she confessed. "Kody is so angry about this. He's getting angrier and angrier, and he's getting sharper and sharper, and he's getting more black and white with me."
E! News reported Janelle and Kody's explosive sneak peek.