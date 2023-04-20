'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Goes On Shopping Trip With New Fiancé David Woolley & Daughter Truely
Christine Brown is settling into domestic life with new fiancé David Woolley.
On Sunday, April 16, the Sister Wives star, along with her husband-to-be and her youngest child, Truely, 13, were spotted shopping at a local Costco and Lowe's in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The happy couple could be seen smiling and laughing as Brown — who rocked a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans ensemble — and Woolley — who looked equally as casual in a grey sweatshirt and denim combo — made their way out of the store with the teenager and all of their purchased items in tow.
The outing comes just a few days after the TLC alum announced she was engaged to her new man. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Brown gushed in an interview following the happy news.
"I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives," she continued of Woolley.
The bride-to-be also made the announcement on her Instagram page along with a photo of the couple that showed off her engagement ring. "We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife," she penned.
- 'Sister Wives' Fans Lose It Over Christine Brown Shading Ex Kody With Appraisal Post For Her Fiancé: 'You Are My Hero'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reaches Out To Fans To Help Find Her Perfect Wedding Dress: 'So Excited'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown 'Doesn't Understand' How Quickly Christine Moved On After Being 'Deeply Brokenhearted' Over Kody Split
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite loved ones and fans being overjoyed for the couple, her former husband, Kody Brown — who she split from in 2021 — has not been so convinced she found her happily ever after.
"I don't know if he's serious or joking, but Kody thinks this is all a stint for TLC to get David on a contract, so he and Christine are relevant," an insider spilled to an outlet. "He's still mad at her. He's still very angry with her and he feels that she has intentionally pushed all the kids away from him."
The Sun obtained the photos of Brown and Woolley shopping.