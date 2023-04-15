'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown & David Woolley's 'Low-Key' Engagement Filmed For TLC Show
Sister Wives star Christine Brown's engagement will officially be hitting the small screen! According to a source, David Woolley's sweet proposal to the TLC star was caught on film to air on a future episode.
"All I heard was that it was filmed and that they couldn't really talk much about the proposal, even to their closest relatives," an insider with connections to the show dished to an outlet, adding that it was "far from an over-the-top proposal."
"He's a pretty simple guy, so he kept it simple," the insider continued. "It was low-key."
The insider also noted that Christine "loves" her engagement ring, but quipped that "it could be a ring from Kmart and she would still love it."
"She was more taken back by the fact that David got down on one knee and proposed to her," they added. "She's over-the-moon excited."
And while David's presence on the next season of the popular reality show has yet to be confirmed, another source revealed, "David, for sure, has to have some kind of written agreement. There's no way that he has even made it into a room with a film crew if he doesn't have an NDA or some kind of contract with TLC."
As OK! previously reported, Christine and David went Instagram official with their whirlwind relationship this past Valentine's Day around one year after the 50-year-old called it quits with the Brown family patriarch in 2021. She later shared the happy news of their engagement on Thursday, April 13, after less than a year of dating.
"We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! " Christine wrote via Instagram. "I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!"
However, Christine's estranged ex, Kody, allegedly isn't buying the story of their fairytale romance.
"I don't know if he's serious or joking, but Kody thinks this is all a stint for TLC to get David on a contract, so he and Christine are relevant," an insider who has spoken with the father-of-18 claimed earlier this week. "He's still very angry with her and he feels that she has intentionally pushed all the kids away from him."
The insider spoke with The Sun about whether or not the proposal had been filmed by TLC.