'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reaches Out To Fans To Help Find Her Perfect Wedding Dress: 'So Excited'
Christine Brown can’t wait to go wedding dress shopping!
On Saturday, April 15, the Sister Wives star posted on Instagram reaching out to fans to help her plan her wedding. Just three days prior, the 50-year-old announced her engagement to boyfriend of less than a year David Woolley.
This will be the second marriage for the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with estranged ex Kody Brown.
In the upload, Christine was all smiles while she wore a white top with lace sleeves and showed off her new sparkling ring to the camera.
"We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after," the reality TV star wrote.
"It’s time to plan a wedding!!! I’m asking for any Utah locals for help, our wedding cake, flowers, more and most importantly my WEDDING DRESS," she continued with excitement. "Please reach out and DM me your info if you’re a Utah Local designer, artist, or owner and can help me with my wedding. @david__woolley so excited to plan this blessed day with my [fiancé] by my side."
Fans of Christine quickly took to the comments section lending a helping hand to the former sister wife.
"I’d love to do your makeup!" a user wrote, while another said, "TLC needs to put you on Say Yes To The Dress."
Another person penned, "Figure out what style first.. Pinterest is my go too [sic] for ideas. This time start with your dress, it needs to be your dream you didn’t know you had. ❤️ so happy for you."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown 'Doesn't Understand' How Quickly Christine Moved On After Being 'Deeply Brokenhearted' Over Kody Split
- 'Center Of Attention' Christine Brown 'Blindsided' Ex Kody & Former Sister Wives With Engagement News, Spills Source: 'She Just Doesn't Care'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown & David Woolley's 'Low-Key' Engagement Filmed For TLC Show
"I can’t wait to see you in your dress. I just know what ever it is, it will be perfect for you," a fourth person added.
While Christine cannot be more eager to get hitched, not everyone was so supportive of her impending nuptials.
Costar and former best friend of the Utah native, Janelle Brown, was allegedly "disgusted" by how quickly Christine has moved on from her ex.
Christine’s engagement comes about a year and a half after she left her former hubby of 25 years. An insider revealed that although Janelle publicly congratulated Christine on her fiancé, she does not approve of the marriage.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She doesn't understand how you can go from being so deeply brokenhearted and in love with Kody for so many years and then, all of a sudden, be madly in love with someone else," the insider spilled. "It doesn't make sense to her. I don't think she's, like, maliciously against Christine, it's just hard for her to understand."