'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reaches Out To Fans To Help Find Her Perfect Wedding Dress: 'So Excited'

Christine Brown can’t wait to go wedding dress shopping!

On Saturday, April 15, the Sister Wives star posted on Instagram reaching out to fans to help her plan her wedding. Just three days prior, the 50-year-old announced her engagement to boyfriend of less than a year David Woolley.

This will be the second marriage for the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with estranged ex Kody Brown.