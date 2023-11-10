Sofía Vergara Flaunts Her Stunning Figure After Debuting Relationship With Her New Boyfriend

"Sofía really enjoys cocktails and drinks with girlfriends. It is one of the way she lets her hair down," the source noted. "She has always been like that. She goes out to meet up with people at their homes and also host little soirées at her place. For Joe, that has become increasingly tough in recent years."

“He really worried that drinking alcohol again could send him spiraling, so he would always steer clear of temptation," the source said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!