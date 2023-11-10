Sofía Vergara Flaunts Her Stunning Figure After Debuting Relationship With Her New Boyfriend
Sofia Vergara is feelin' herself!
The stunning actress took to Instagram on Friday, November 10, and showed off her curves in a plunging, black swimsuit. In several sultry snapshots, the 51-year-old struck confident poses in front of a full-length mirror.
Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the Modern Family star, calling her "gorgeous" and "amazing" — and it's likely her followers aren't the only ones showering Vergara with compliments lately.
Following her split from True Blood star Joe Manganiello, 46, Vergara has been seen on several dates with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, 49.
"Though Sofía has been dating Justin for a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks," a source spilled. "The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type."
"He's run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever," the source added. "Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go."
As OK! previously reported, it was rumored that Manganiello and Vergara's split came after the Magic Mike actor, who is sober, found it increasingly difficult to be around his then-wife's drinking habits.
"Sofía and Joe had a good run and managed to last longer than some within her friend circle suspected," the source explained. "One factor was absolutely their differing take on partying and enjoying a cocktail."
"Sofía really enjoys cocktails and drinks with girlfriends. It is one of the way she lets her hair down," the source noted. "She has always been like that. She goes out to meet up with people at their homes and also host little soirées at her place. For Joe, that has become increasingly tough in recent years."
“He really worried that drinking alcohol again could send him spiraling, so he would always steer clear of temptation," the source said at the time.
The source also shared the former couple began to "drift apart during the COVID pandemic."
"Certainly in the past couple of years, she would be out alone as Joe just wanted to avoid issues," the source revealed. "It was tough for him. Everyone was very understanding, but he encouraged Sofía to live her life and be happy."