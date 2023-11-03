Sofía Vergara Glows During Date Night With Orthopedic Surgeon Justin Saliman 3 Months After Shocking Divorce From Joe Manganiello
Single looks stunning on Sofía Vergara — though she might not be available for long if her new beau Justin Saliman has something to say about it.
On Thursday, November 2, the America's Got Talent judge was spotted on another date with the orthopedic surgeon, notably just three months after her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello, filed for divorce from the brunette bombshell and ended their seven-year marriage.
Vergara was glowing with happiness, as her and Saliman stepped out to the Frequency exhibition, hosted by Salma Hayek's brother, Sami, at Christie's Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 51-year-old was hard to miss during the steamy date night, as she donned a spicy hot, red long-sleeved dress with a sultry cutout across her chest.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Vergara was sporting a smile that could light up a room, as she sat as the passenger princess while Saliman — who was also flashing his pearly whites with a cheeky grin — drove them to the elegant event wearing a black long-sleeved top.
After the exciting evening, Vergara took to Instagram to boast about her fun night with a few photos showcasing the exhibit and her dazzling ensemble.
"Bravo @hayekstudio 👏. I'm obsessed!!! Thank you for having me!!!" the Modern Family actress captioned the post, which featured a sweet snap of her and the From Dusk Till Dawn star posing with another woman.
Thursday's night on the town wasn't the first intimate date Vergara shared with Saliman since the unexpected end to her marriage from Manganiello in July.
On Friday, October 20, the rumored new couple was spotted on a romantic dinner date in Beverly Hills, where they were photographed making their way to their tasty meal, as OK! previously reported.
The sighting marked the first time Vergara was seen being affectionate with another man since her and Manganiello called it quits on their union.
As for how her new rumored romance is going, a source previously spilled: "She’s excited to see where things go."
"Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect," the insider added of Saliman — who went through a bitter divorce from his ex-wife, Grimm actress Bree Turner, in 2018.
Saliman and Turner share a daughter, Stella, 13, and a son, Dean, 11.
Vergara and Manganiello never had any children together, however, the Hot Pursuit star gave birth to her and her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez's son, Manolo, 32, when she was 18 in Columbia.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Vergara and Saliman heading to the Frequency exhibition.