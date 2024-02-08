Sofía Vergara Is 'Enjoying Dating' Around, Isn't 'Fazed' by Ex Joe Manganiello's New Romance: 'She's in a Great Headspace'
Sofía Vergara is single and ready to mingle!
Following her July 2023 split from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, a source revealed the actress is "not looking to be tied down" to just one man.
According to the insider, the America's Got Talent judge, 51, is "focused on herself and enjoying dating."
Vergara "is relieved to be in control of her life and is excited about what the future holds in her personal and professional life," the source said, adding she's excited to start a "new chapter."
"She has been surrounding herself with friends and family and feeling very proud about the projects she’s working on," the insider added. "She’s in a great headspace all around."
In fact, the Modern Family alum isn't even "fazed" by her ex's new relationship with Caitlin O'Connor, as the source insisted Vergara "wishes Joe the best."
Vergara has been busy promoting her new Netflix series, Griselda, and in press interviews, she hasn't hesitated to open up about why her marriage went south.
"I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years," she spilled to one outlet of her relationship with the 47-year-old actor. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."
"I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore," she continued, then referencing her and ex Joe Gonzalez's son, Manolo. "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."
"So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things," the bombshell noted.
"When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do," Vergara quipped of her son.
The mom-of-one now has a "new rule" when dating, revealing on a January episode of Watch What Happens Live that a potential partner "can’t be younger than 50."
"OK, 49. I’m intelligent," she quipped.
The actress and Manganiello announced their split in a joint July 2023 statement.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the message read.
Entertainment Tonight reported on how Vergara is doing after the split.