Sofía Vergara Is 'Out Every Night' After Joe Manganiello Divorce: 'She Loves Letting Her Hair Down and Having Fun'

Sofía Vergara doesn't seem like she's sulking after her split from Joe Manganiello.
Since the two announced their divorce in mid-July, the actress, 51, was spotted on a girls' trip to Italy, in addition to partying at a Taylor Swift and dining with pals at Madeo restaurant in Los Angeles, Calif.
“She’s out every night, or so it seems, and enjoying the cocktails and the attention,” an insider revealed of her post-split life. “She’s living it up like she just got out of prison. Sofía sees nothing wrong with having a little fun, staying out late."
When the Modern Family star was married to Manganiello, she felt confined to her house, as the actor, 46, preferred a low-key lifestyle.
“Sofía’s always loved going out, and now that Joe’s not waiting at home, she can stay out as late as she wants without upsetting anyone,” said the insider. “She loves letting her hair down and having fun with her friends and her family.”
As OK! previously reported, the former flames sparked rumors something was going on when the handsome hunk left her a very cold birthday message. Days later, they confirmed they were going their separate ways after getting married in 2015.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the pair said in a joint statement on July 17.
Meanwhile, the actress has also been keeping busy filming the new season of America's Got Talent, where her costar Howie Mandel make a joke about her relationship status.
“I think everybody watching [America’s Got Talent] who is available believes they’re the perfect match for Sofia,” Mandel, 67, told Extra in an interview published on Wednesday, August 23. “I don’t think Sofía, to be honest … she doesn’t need my help. She really doesn’t. I believe that she’ll be fending them off.”
He continued: “Let’s try and do it by the end of the season. We’ll find her a match and leave it to America to vote.”
