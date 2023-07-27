Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello 'Still Have a Few Issues to Figure Out' After Filing for Divorce

As Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello amicably work through their divorce, they still need to work out the terms of their agreement — and how their shared pup fits into it all.

“They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles,” an insider pointed out to a news outlet days after the former power couple announced their decision to divorce. “But Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion.”