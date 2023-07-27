Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello 'Still Have a Few Issues to Figure Out' After Filing for Divorce
As Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello amicably work through their divorce, they still need to work out the terms of their agreement — and how their shared pup fits into it all.
“They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles,” an insider pointed out to a news outlet days after the former power couple announced their decision to divorce. “But Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion.”
The Modern Family actress, 51, and the True Blood actor, 46, shared that they were going their separate ways earlier this month after seven years of marriage.
“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the exes revealed in a joint statement posted on July 17. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”
Vergara and Manganiello wed in November 2015, with the latter filing for divorce two days after announcing their split. He listed their date of separation as July 2, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their breakup.
As for what led to the exes' demise, one source claimed that the two — who reportedly have a prenuptial agreement in place — had been "living different lives" for about a year and were no longer "on the same page."
“She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together," the source dished, with another spilling that Manganiello's desire to start a family stood in the way of their marriage.
Vergara is already mom to 31-year-old Manolo Gonzalez Vergara with ex Joe Gonzalez, and her battle with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb over the custody of two frozen embryos from her 2013 IVF treatments apparently affected her need to expand her family.
As OK! reported, Loeb wanted to bring the embryos to term, and while the judge ultimately ruled in Vergara's favor, the whole ordeal left a bad taste in her mouth.
However, she was willing to give motherhood another go for Manganiello, "but they both have come to the conclusion that they're too old," explained a source, adding that the drama with her former partner ultimately came back to haunt her.
Us Weekly spoke to the source about their divorce proceedings.