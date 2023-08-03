Sofía Vergara Parties With Friends in L.A. After Joe Manganiello Divorce as Insider Says She's 'Living Her Best Life'
It's a single girl summer for Sofía Vergara!
Ever since Joe Manganiello filed for divorce on July 26, the actress has been traveling the globe, but this week, she's living it up while staying close to home.
On Thursday, August 3, the mom-of-one, 51, uploaded a few pictures to Instagram alongside the caption, "LA nights.🥳."
The first snap was a bathroom mirror selfie, in which the bombshell wore a pair of jeans and a black sleeveless bodysuit. Vergara left her hair down and opted for simple makeup, showing off her lipstick by pouting her lips.
The second upload was a boomerang video that pictured herself and two of her male pals posing for the camera at Soho House in West Hollywood.
The Modern Family alum's fans were glad to see she wasn't down in the dumps, with one person noting, "Looks like a real treat for the people in LA."
"Love to see you happy! 😘😘," commented another Instagram follower, with a third writing, "Too much fun 😂😂."
As OK! reported, an insider said the star is "living her best life," since she and the True Blood actor, 46, announced they were ending their seven-year marriage on July 17.
"She's spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner," the source spilled to a news outlet. "Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he's been threatened by her success and joie de vivre."
Another insider claimed their different lifestyles tore them apart, as the America's Got Talent judge enjoys a fun happy hour while Manganiello is sober.
Due to their ironclad prenup, the divorce will likely proceed quickly and smoothly.
"Joe would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it. Joe is ready to date, ready to move on, ready to have fun again and fall in love with someone," said an additional source. "He never wanted to be single, he thought Sofía was the one, but he knows that since it didn't work with Sofía he is getting to a better place within himself to move on to make someone else happy, which in turn will make him happy."