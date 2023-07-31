Sofía Vergara Flaunts Figure in Tight Dress, Gets Dolled Up for Night Out After Joe Manganiello Divorce
Sofía Vergara isn't sitting at home to mourn the end of her and Joe Manganiello's marriage.
On Saturday, July 29, the stunning actress was seen heading to Bird Streets Club restaurant in West Hollywood, where she dined with a gal pal.
The newly single bombshell, 51, slipped on a tight cheetah-print midi dress and black sky-high ankle-strap Christian Louboutin stiletto heels for the dinner.
The sighting comes two weeks after she and the TV star, 46, announced they were ending their seven-year marriage. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a joint July 17 statement.
Just two days later, the True Blood hunk officially filed for divorce, and since they had an iron-clad prenup, they're hoping the process moves along quickly.
"Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible. He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it," an insider told a news outlet. "Joe is ready to date, ready to move on, ready to have fun again and fall in love with someone."
However, another source noted they "still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles. But Sofía hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion."
According to sources, it was the pair's different lifestyles that led to their demise, as the Modern Family scene-stealer loves to have a night out while Manganiello is sober.
"Sofía and Joe had a good run and managed to last longer than some within her friend circle suspected. One factor was absolutely their differing take on partying and enjoying a cocktail," the insider shared. "Sofía really enjoys cocktails and drinks with girlfriends. It is one of the way she lets her hair down. For Joe, that has become increasingly tough in recent years."
"Certainly in the past couple of years, she would be out alone as Joe just wanted to avoid issues," the source continued. "It was tough for him. Everyone was very understanding, but he encouraged Sofía to live her life and be happy."
Page Six published the photos of Vergara out on July 29.