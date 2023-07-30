Sofía Vergara Looks Downcast in Florida After Shocking Divorce From Joe Manganiello: Photos

The actress stepped out in a patterned one shoulder dress, a chunky gold necklace and a white purse for the outing. Claudia kept it more casual in a black T-shirt, tan pants and a black pearl encrusted headband, however, Margie stunned in a tight black dress with a keyhole detain.

While Claudia and Margie smiled wide, Sofía was noticeably straight faced in the snap. Ironically, she captioned the upload, "Tampa nights😄😄."