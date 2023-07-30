Sofía Vergara Looks Downcast in Florida After Shocking Divorce From Joe Manganiello: Photos
Sofía Vergara looked upset while in Tampa, Fla. on July 29.
The Modern Family alum recently shared a snap of herself alongside friend Margie Heilbron and niece Claudia Vergara. The three sat next to each other at a restaurant as they posed for the camera.
The actress stepped out in a patterned one shoulder dress, a chunky gold necklace and a white purse for the outing. Claudia kept it more casual in a black T-shirt, tan pants and a black pearl encrusted headband, however, Margie stunned in a tight black dress with a keyhole detain.
While Claudia and Margie smiled wide, Sofía was noticeably straight faced in the snap. Ironically, she captioned the upload, "Tampa nights😄😄."
The melancholy post came just 11 days after the America's Got Talent judge's husband Joe Manganiello filed for divorce. In the comments section, fans noticed her glum appearance and comforted the Columbian-American actress during this difficult time.
"Not the same smiles after dinner from Amalfi Coast ❤️," one fan pointed out, referencing the vacation to Italy Sofía took amid the split, while a second person added, "You will smile again always loving ya ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
A third expressed their concern for their favorite celeb, saying, "I can't help notice you haven't smiled in your photos lately. It's not a complaint or criticism, just want you to know everything will be ok."
"You are strong and you will find your way. No one knows the interlocking of a relationship," a fourth user penned.
As OK! previously reported, while the public was shocked by Sofía and Joe's breakup, a source recently claimed this was by design as the duo had supposedly been fabricating their happiness to the world.
"They've had at least two trial separations, and they've been faking it to an extent in public," the insider divulged of the seven-year marriage.
"The truth is, they lead very different lifestyles," they explained.
The Magic Mike actor "is a homebody who plays competitive Dungeons & Dragons with his friends," the source detailed, while the brunette beauty "is the life of any party and loves getting dressed up to go out for dancing and cocktails late into the night without him."