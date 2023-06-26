Sofia Vergara, 50, Strips Down in Thong Bikini: Photo
Summertime means more Sofia Vergara bikini pics!
The 50-year-old nearly broke the internet after she posted a topless photo to Instagram on Sunday, June 25, flaunting her behind in a thong bathing suit bottom.
Vergara left little to the imagination, as she let her perfectly rounded buns soak up the sun while laying poolside during the first week of summer.
"Lo mio es el verano!" the America's Got Talent judge wrote in Spanish beneath the alluring thirst trap, which roughly translates to a comment on her love for summer or "summer is my thing."
Vergara's 29.8 million Instagram followers were blown away by the brunette babe's jaw-dropping selfie, and flooded the comments section with their drooling thoughts.
"Not sure how it’s possible to be this stunning!! 🔥😍," fitness influencer Emily Skye wrote, as her AGT costar Howie Mandel quipped, "beautiful smile."
"I don’t think there’s a woman more stunningly beautiful, in the world," a fan of the Modern Family actress wrote, as another gushed, "she looks so young."
One admirer begged Vergara to share her haircare routine after noticing how "healthy" her lightly highlighted tresses looked in the photo.
While most of her comments were filled with love, some haters took the time to criticize Vergara's "attention"-seeking pose.
"Someone’s thirsty for attention from random strangers on the internet 👀," an internet troll wrote of the mom-of-1 — who shares her son, Manolo, 31, with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez.
Vergara and Gonzalez were married for two years before divorcing in 1993. The Hot Pursuit actress has been married to her husband, Joe Manganiello since 2015.
As the beauty queen reminded fans in her alluring Instagram post's caption, summer is Vergara's time to shine, which is why she recently launched her own sun protection-focused beauty brand, Toty, in collaboration with Cantabria Labs.
"Introducing my latest project @toty ! 🌞," Vergara announced via the social media app on Wednesday, June 21. "With a mission to protect your belleza against photoaging, we’re excited to reveal our 360° Suncare Solutions - combining sunscreen, skincare, makeup, and wellness. All you need is toty 🧡."
A fan showed their appreciation for the protective products, writing: "Congrats Sofia!!! The day is finally here! Thank you for launching products with SPF — my fair skin is grateful!"