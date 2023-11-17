On the Prowl: Sofía Vergara Wants to 'Get a New Husband' After Joe Manganiello Divorce
Sofía Vergara made it clear that she's on the prowl after her split from Joe Manganiello in July.
While speaking to The Messenger, the actress, 51, revealed what she is looking for now that she's no longer married — although she's been spotted with her new man, Justin Saliman, as of late.
"I want to get a new husband!" she said.
The Modern Family alum also revealed how she fills up her cup, especially when life gets tough. "I think one of the most important things for me to do is be with my friends and with my family," she noted. "I think that's when I really feel good. I don't feel like [going to a spa] is as really life-changing as sharing time with your friends and gossiping and talking s---. Like what us girls do... That's when I feel more recharged."
As OK! previously reported, Vegara and the Magic Mike alum, 46, announced their split over the summer.
But the gorgeous starlet hasn't stayed single for long, as she's been photographed with Saliman a bunch as of late.
"Though Sofía has been dating Justin for a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks," a source spilled. "The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type."
"He's run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever," the insider noted.
It seems like Saliman is a breath of fresh air for Vergara.
"Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect," they added. "She’s excited to see where things go."
Vergara also spoke with People about how she's feeling post-split.
“I’ve had a very interesting year,” she shared. ”I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult.”
“I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long,” she continued. “I’ve seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year.”
Vergara made it clear that she is excited for what's to come. “It’s not like it’s bad,” she said. “I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be OK, and I’m very excited for next year.”