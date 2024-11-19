or
Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz and More React to 'One Tree Hill' Star Paul Teal's Shocking Death

paul teal death one tree hil costars
Source: @paulteal/Instagram; MEGA

'One Tree Hill' costars shared heartfelt tributes following Paul Teal's tragic death at 35.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Paul Teal’s sudden death has left many heartbroken, including his One Tree Hill costars.

Sophia Bush, who is best known for her role as Brooke Davis in the long-running CW series, wrote a sweet note via her Instagram Story.

“Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Teal,” she wrote on a screenshot of an article about the news. “We are just starting to watch his OTH episodes on @dramaqueensoth and he’s such a talent.”

paul teal death one tree hil costars
Source: MEGA

Paul Teal's 'One Tree Hill' costars paid tribute to him on social media following the news of his death.

Following his death, fellow OTH star Bethany Joy Lenz wrote a heartfelt tribute about Teal, who died after a brave battle with cancer on Friday, November 15.

“My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying,” Lenz, who portrayed Haley James Scott, shared on social media about Teal, who played Josh Avery in the series. “His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.”

paul teal death one tree hil costars
Source: MEGA

Jana Kramer reflected on her time with her late costar while working together on the series.

Jana Kramer, 40, also shared her condolences via her Instagram Story on Monday, November 18, writing, “Sending love and prayers to @paulteal family and friends. I had the absolute pleasure of working with him on season 7 of OTH.”

Kramer, who portrayed Alex Dupre on the show, fondly remembered being close with Teal during their time on the set.

“He was always so sweet and kind and was so fun to work alongside,” Kramer continued. “OTH family, wrap his family and friends in prayers please.”

Teal’s partner, Emilia Torello, publicly broke the news of his death on Sunday, November 17, via her Instagram account.

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024,” she wrote, posting a black-and-white photo of her and Teal.

paul teal death one tree hil costars
Source: @emiliatorello/Instagram

The duo's relationship lasted for two years.

The Outer Banks alum also revealed they had plans to marry.

“Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail,” she continued.

Source: @emiliatorello/Instagram
The following day, Torello shared more details about Teal’s passing.

During an interview, she discussed that he had been diagnosed with stage IV neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer just seven months before his death, at a hospital in Raleigh, N.C.

paul teal death one tree hil costars
Source: @emiliatorello/Instagram

Emilia Torello called Paul Teal her 'soon-to-be-husband' in her message.

“He was the most talented man I’ve ever met. When he set his mind to something, there was no stopping him. He was the most diligent and dedicated person,” Torello said. “I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits. That’s what makes this loss even more tragic.”

Despite being ill, Teal remained focused on his work, with Torello sharing that filming his upcoming Starz series The Hunting Wives kept him motivated.

The show, which also stars Dermot Mulroney and Brittany Snow, is set to premiere in 2025.

Torello spoke to TMZ.

