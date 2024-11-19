Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz and More React to 'One Tree Hill' Star Paul Teal's Shocking Death

'One Tree Hill' costars shared heartfelt tributes following Paul Teal's tragic death at 35.

Paul Teal ’s sudden death has left many heartbroken, including his One Tree Hill costars .

Sophia Bush , who is best known for her role as Brooke Davis in the long-running CW series , wrote a sweet note via her Instagram Story.

“Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Teal,” she wrote on a screenshot of an article about the news. “We are just starting to watch his OTH episodes on @dramaqueensoth and he’s such a talent.”

Following his death, fellow OTH star Bethany Joy Lenz wrote a heartfelt tribute about Teal, who died after a brave battle with cancer on Friday, November 15.

“My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying,” Lenz, who portrayed Haley James Scott, shared on social media about Teal, who played Josh Avery in the series. “His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.”

Jana Kramer reflected on her time with her late costar while working together on the series.

Jana Kramer , 40, also shared her condolences via her Instagram Story on Monday, November 18, writing, “Sending love and prayers to @paulteal family and friends. I had the absolute pleasure of working with him on season 7 of OTH.”

Kramer, who portrayed Alex Dupre on the show, fondly remembered being close with Teal during their time on the set .

“He was always so sweet and kind and was so fun to work alongside,” Kramer continued. “OTH family, wrap his family and friends in prayers please.”

Teal’s partner, Emilia Torello, publicly broke the news of his death on Sunday, November 17, via her Instagram account.

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024,” she wrote, posting a black-and-white photo of her and Teal.