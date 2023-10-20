Erin Foster Accuses Ex Chad Michael Murray of 'Egregiously' Cheating on Her With Sophia Bush
Two decades after Erin Foster and Chad Michael Murray broke up, the blonde beauty revealed new details regarding what caused them to call it quits.
On the Thursday, October, 19, episode of “The World’s First Podcast,” Foster claimed the One Tree Hill heartthrob “cheated on her with Sophia Bush” in 2002.
“That is what happened,” Erin’s sister and co-host, Sara Foster, alleged.
Erin added: “He definitely did cheat on me with her in, like, a pretty egregious way. While we were living together.”
The Gilmore Girls alum joked that the supposed infidelity was “pretty cool.”
“I’ve moved on though,” Erin insisted. “I’m over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it.”
Erin and Chad dated from 2001 to 2002, and a year later, the 42-year-old officially started a relationship with Sophia.
The teen drama costars quickly got serious as they became engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in 2005. However, just five months after their wedding, Chad and Sophia filed for divorce.
Chad later moved on with wife Sarah Roemer, whom he married in 2015 and shares three kids with. Meanwhile, Sophia said “I Do” to businessman Grant Hughes in 2022, but filed for divorce in August.
The 41-year-old is now reportedly dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris, who also recently divorced her wife, Ali Krieger, in September.
“It’s very new,” a source told Page Six of the romance. “They are definitely a couple.”
Dating rumors began after Canadian soccer player Selenia Iacchelli shared pictures of the pair together on Instagram.
Additionally, in June, Sophia and Ashlyn were on a panel at the Cannes Lions advertising festival together, which the actress posted about on social media.
“Love you @ashlynharris24 and @sophieannkelly,” she penned at the time.
Sophia and Ashlyn have been friends for years as the John Tucker Must Die star has been an investor in LA-based Angel City FC.
In 2020, the actress announced her support for the soccer club, saying, “As a lifelong soccer fan, having a women’s football club in my hometown is a dream come true. Being a part of a leadership group like this one, filled with women and allies who are passionate about building community both on and off the field — who care about legacy, integrity, and the advancement of female athletes — is thrilling.”
Sophia moved on quickly, as just a few months ago, the celeb shared a gushing message about her estranged husband for their one-year wedding anniversary.
“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she wrote. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.”
Just seven weeks later, the duo filed for divorce.