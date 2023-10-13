OK Magazine
Fresh Start: Sophie Turner Unfollows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram as Joe Jonas Divorce Rages On

Oct. 13 2023, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

Sophie Turner is cutting ties with her Jonas past.

The Game of Thrones actress, 27, has officially unfollowed her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra on Instagram as she navigates her impending divorce from Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner unfollowed Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

Nick Jonas' wife, 41, notably also hit the "unfollow" button on Sophie's page, but the mother-of-two still follows the "Jealous" singer, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas and her soon-to-be ex-husband, 34.

Priyanka married into the family in December 2018, months before Sophie wed Joe in May 2019. The Hollywood powerhouses and Danielle have maintained tight-knit friendships during their respective unions to the Jonas Brothers band members.

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra have maintained a close friendship over the years.

"[It's] nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with, and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys' lives are," the blonde beauty said in a 2020 interview. "[Priyanka's] just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away. And even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It's like we're all one big family because the boys are best friends."

The Baywatch star also gushed over her strong bond with Sophie and the former hairdresser, 37. "I've never had a sister, so it's really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy. [Sophie and I] have the most fun when we go out together," Priyanka said in an interview the year before.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in December 2018.

MORE ON:
Sophie Turner

The sad turn of events comes as Sophie and the DNCE rocker came to an "amicable solution" over the custody of their daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine, after Joe filed for divorce from the Do Revenge star in September.

A judge ruled that the estranged couple's kiddos will stay with Sophie from October 9 to October 21, and she's allowed to travel throughout the U.K. and U.S. as much as she likes during that time frame.

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September.

As OK! previously reported, the England-born actress sued the former Disney channel star after he failed to hand over their daughter's passports so they could return to the U.K. with her.

"Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately," Joe's attorneys claimed in the legal filing. "This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."

Elle conducted the 2020 interview with Sophie and the 2019 interview with Priyanka.

