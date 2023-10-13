Fresh Start: Sophie Turner Unfollows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram as Joe Jonas Divorce Rages On

"[It's] nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with, and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys' lives are," the blonde beauty said in a 2020 interview. "[Priyanka's] just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away. And even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It's like we're all one big family because the boys are best friends."

The Baywatch star also gushed over her strong bond with Sophie and the former hairdresser, 37. "I've never had a sister, so it's really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy. [Sophie and I] have the most fun when we go out together," Priyanka said in an interview the year before.