Sophie Turner Flaunts Six-Pack Abs During Wild Bachelorette Party: Photos
Sophie Turner is living it up amid her alleged split from Peregrine Pearson.
The Game of Thrones star, 29, looked toned as ever during a bachelorette party for her friend and singer Taura Lamb on Monday, May 19.
The actress flaunted her six-pack abs in a blue, triangle top and sparkly sequin skirt while sitting curbside. She kicked off her shoes and rocked a custom "Tori Island" baseball cap as the camera captured her candid laughter.
She wore the same outfit while posing on a towel in dark sunglasses. Her several tattoos were on full display, including an X-Men logo on the side of her body and an infinite triangle on her left bicep.
Turner and her gal pals Grace McGovern, Holly Willems and Nadia Sofia Parkes partied at a public pool, sipping on drinks while lounging on a daybed. The girls shared an embrace in the water as a packed crowd of people surrounded them.
In additional images from the bridal party, Turner donned a cropped bustier as she lay on the floor and sang karaoke with friends.
The TV star gave a behind-the-scenes look at a personalized "Tori Island" menu, which included spinach and almond croquettes, fried baby squid and pink tomato and avocado salad.
"I want to live on Tori Island forever. But our girl’s gotta go get hitched," Turner captioned the post with a chapel, diamond ring and bride emojis.
"Everyone loves seeing the Queen of the North living her best life," one fan commented, while over 235,000 others hearted the Instagram carousel.
Sophie Turner's Maldives Vacation
Turner flaunted her toned physique in January as well during another girls trip to the Maldives.
"Who knew that all it takes to be happy is tea tasting, perfume making, breathwork, sound therapy, spotting dolphins, watsu, cooking classes, turtle snorkeling, massages and getting burnt on the beach with your besties in the Maldives at @joalibeing," she captioned the social media share.
Sophie Turner's Relationship Drama
Turner unfollowed her boyfriend, Pearson, on Instagram in April after two years of dating. She further fueled breakup rumors when she shared an emotional Instagram Story that read, "tutto passa," which means "everything passes" in Italian.
Turner and Pearson began dating in October 2023, just one month after her ex-husband of five years, Joe Jonas, filed for divorce. They share two kids: Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.
The former couple endured a messy legal battle, since Joe did not want his kids to live overseas in England. They eventually settled for joint custody, and their daughters now split time between the U.S. and the U.K.