Sophie Turner Flaunts Six-Pack Abs During Wild Bachelorette Party: Photos

The Game of Thrones star, 29, looked toned as ever during a bachelorette party for her friend and singer Taura Lamb on Monday, May 19.

Sophie Turner is living it up amid her alleged split from Peregrine Pearson .

She wore the same outfit while posing on a towel in dark sunglasses. Her several tattoos were on full display, including an X-Men logo on the side of her body and an infinite triangle on her left bicep.

The actress flaunted her six-pack abs in a blue, triangle top and sparkly sequin skirt while sitting curbside. She kicked off her shoes and rocked a custom "Tori Island" baseball cap as the camera captured her candid laughter.

Turner and her gal pals Grace McGovern, Holly Willems and Nadia Sofia Parkes partied at a public pool, sipping on drinks while lounging on a daybed. The girls shared an embrace in the water as a packed crowd of people surrounded them.

In additional images from the bridal party, Turner donned a cropped bustier as she lay on the floor and sang karaoke with friends.

The TV star gave a behind-the-scenes look at a personalized "Tori Island" menu, which included spinach and almond croquettes, fried baby squid and pink tomato and avocado salad.

"I want to live on Tori Island forever. But our girl’s gotta go get hitched," Turner captioned the post with a chapel, diamond ring and bride emojis.

"Everyone loves seeing the Queen of the North living her best life," one fan commented, while over 235,000 others hearted the Instagram carousel.