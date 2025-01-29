Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Toned Tummy in Skimpy Bikini During 'Bestie' Getaway: Photos

While Turner was clearly enjoying her downtime, not everyone in the comments section was thrilled.

One critic asked, “Is she ever with her kids? Wow.”

“Your kids are gonna read this post in the future,” another chimed in.

“It doesn’t even seem like you’re a mom. Who’s taking your kids to school while you’re vacationing and making perfume? Or tucking them in at night? The nanny? Some people shouldn’t have kids,” a third added. “And anybody that wants to come at me saying, ‘diD yOu cOmMent tHat oN tHe daDs pAge,’ save it. Joe Jonas probably sucks as a parent even worse, and I will happily comment that on his page too.”

“Your children??” another simply wrote.