Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Toned Tummy in Skimpy Bikini During 'Bestie' Getaway: Photos
Sophie Turner is living her best life!
The Game of Thrones star gave fans a peek into her dreamy Maldives getaway, sharing a series of sun-soaked snaps on Instagram.
One photo showed the mom-of-two standing on pristine white sand in a lavender bikini, arms raised, book in hand, showing off her toned abs against a backdrop of crystal-clear water.
Another shot captured her friends playfully wrestling in the sand, while Turner was seen cruising along a wooden deck on a bike. She also posted a few action shots, including one of her rocking snorkeling gear on a boat with her crew.
Turner also posed in a mini red dress under a khaki apron while sipping wine and cooking up a storm. She wrapped up the slideshow with a relaxed beachside moment, stretching out her legs and soaking up the sun.
“Who knew that all it takes to be happy is tea tasting, perfume making, breathwork, sound therapy, spotting dolphins, watsu, cooking classes, turtle snorkeling, massages and getting burnt on the beach with your besties in the Maldives at @joalibeing 🤷♀️ #whoknew #JoyOfWeightlessness,” she wrote in the caption.
While Turner was clearly enjoying her downtime, not everyone in the comments section was thrilled.
One critic asked, “Is she ever with her kids? Wow.”
“Your kids are gonna read this post in the future,” another chimed in.
“It doesn’t even seem like you’re a mom. Who’s taking your kids to school while you’re vacationing and making perfume? Or tucking them in at night? The nanny? Some people shouldn’t have kids,” a third added. “And anybody that wants to come at me saying, ‘diD yOu cOmMent tHat oN tHe daDs pAge,’ save it. Joe Jonas probably sucks as a parent even worse, and I will happily comment that on his page too.”
“Your children??” another simply wrote.
But not everyone was on board with the parent-shaming.
“Because she doesn’t post them? Are you asking the dad that, or are only women supposed to not have a life outside their kids?” one fan clapped back.
“Why do you even care tho! There’s too many creeps/pedos on the internet,” another pointed out.
“Ask Joe if he is with his kids,” one user suggested, while another wrote, “She doesn’t post her kids. She never has. Quit assuming things about her based on a few pictures.”
The post comes four months after Turner’s divorce from Jonas was finalized in September 2024, nearly a year after he filed for dissolution of marriage, citing an “irretrievably broken” relationship.
Since her divorce, the Dark Phoenix star has faced criticism for being painted as a party girl and an absent mom — but she insisted that's not the case.
“I think if articles like that had come out 10 years ago, there would have been a very different response," she told Harper’s Bazaar, while thanking fans for having her back. "But it was really refreshing to see people not falling for a very misogynistic approach to what was going on in my life.”
“But even if I was going out and whatnot, my kids weren’t with me, they were with their dad,” she continued. “And even if they had been with me, you’re allowed a Saturday night, especially as a mother. I mean, my god, there’s no one on the planet that deserves a glass of wine at the end of the day more than a mother!”
Despite ongoing scrutiny, Turner and Jonas remain focused on their daughters, Willa and Delphine.
“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” the former couple said in a joint statement in 2023 after settling their custody battle.
In October 2024, just one month after finalizing the divorce, the Survive alum shared how she and Jonas are managing their new family dynamic.
“We’re co-parenting, and I think we’re doing pretty great at co-parenting together,” she said. “We’ve been through a lot this year, and it takes time to repair what’s happened, but I’ll do anything to make sure my kids feel like they have a mum and dad that can always be there for them, together or apart.”