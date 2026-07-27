'Springwatch' Star Bill Oddie Dies at 85

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Bill Oddie, the comedian, broadcaster and wildlife presenter best known for co-creating The Goodies and presenting the BBC's Springwatch, died at the age of 85. His agent, David Foster, announced the news in a statement shared by Daily Mail on Monday, July 27, and wrote, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Bill Oddie, the country's best-loved birder." "Bill was a multi-talented celebrity – wildlife presenter, broadcaster, comedian, writer, songwriter, musician and conservationist. Yet it was never fame that he valued," Foster said. Throughout his career, Oddie supported environmental causes and worked with several wildlife organizations.

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Bill Oddie's Agent Remembered His Lasting Conservation Legacy

Source: MEGA Bill Oddie rose to fame as a member of 'The Goodies' alongside Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden.

Foster reflected on Oddie's lifelong commitment to conservation. "He taught us the wonder of it. He protested, lobbied and campaigned for it," Foster said. "He led the way and people of all ages and backgrounds responded to his call. And such a massive contribution to conservation will never be forgotten." The agent also remembered Oddie on a personal level. "As Bill's agent I witnessed close hand his intelligence and wit. He was my friend and it was an honour and a privilege to represent him for so many years. I will miss him terribly," Foster added. He even concluded the statement by offering his condolences to Oddie's family, stating, "My thoughts and love are with Bill's wife, Laura, and his daughters Bonnie, Kate and Rosie."

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Bill Oddie Rose to Fame With 'The Goodies' Before Becoming a Wildlife Icon

Source: MEGA Bill Oddie became one of Britain's best-known wildlife presenters through 'Springwatch' and other nature programs.

Born in Rochdale and raised in Birmingham, Oddie developed a passion for birdwatching as a child. He began his comedy career with the Cambridge Footlights before writing for television shows including That Was the Week That Was and I'm Sorry, I'll Read That Again. Oddie later rose to fame alongside Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden as one-third of The Goodies. The comedy series became a major success in Australia and New Zealand, while songs including "The Funky Gibbon" also found chart success. The artist later turned his attention to wildlife broadcasting and fronted programs including Springwatch, Autumnwatch, Birding with Bill Oddie and Bill Oddie Goes Wild. He also served as a council member of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust and The World Wide Fund for Nature, while supporting several other conservation organizations throughout his career.

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Source: MEGA Bill Oddie spoke openly about living with depression and bipolar disorder throughout his life.

Away from television, Oddie spoke openly about living with depression and bipolar disorder. In 2009, he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after leaving Springwatch. He later said being diagnosed with bipolar disorder helped explain his long-running mental health struggles. During a 2014 interview, as reported by The Guardian, Oddie reflected on leaving the BBC wildlife series. "I very much miss it, but when I do see it, it brings back many happy memories and I like to think I contributed to its success," he revealed. He also encouraged people to spend more time enjoying the natural world. "My plea to people would be to 'go naked' occasionally – take off those earpieces so you hear nature and, of course, birdsong. You may not realise how precious it is until it's gone," Oddie said.

Bill Oddie Reflected on Bipolar Disorder and His Near-Fatal Health Scare

Source: MEGA Bill Oddie spoke openly about the benefits of spending time in nature for mental well-being.