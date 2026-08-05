Stassi Schroeder Sounds Alarm Over Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Self-Sabotaging' Ways Amid Ongoing Legal Troubles
Aug. 5 2026, Published 8:50 a.m. ET
Stassi Schroeder has some thoughts on Taylor Frankie Paul’s legal troubles.
The Vanderpump Rules alum recently appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, where she implied that Paul's greatest trouble, as she navigates multiple lawsuits with her exes Tate Paul and Dakota Mortensen, is no one but herself.
Stassi Schroeder Said Taylor Frankie Paul's 'The Bachelorette' Might Never Air
During their conversation, Schroeder said that although she was sure that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s season of The Bachelorette will surely be released soon, recent developments have changed her mind.
“I think seeing everything play out online right now, I just don't see it,” she said.
The host pointed out that TFP might be “self-sabotaging” at this point, and the House of Stassi star completely agreed.
Taylor's season of the show was canceled after TMZ released 2023 footage in March of this year showing the reality TV star involved in a violent altercation with ex-boyfriend Dakota, with her daughter, Indy, present.
She was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2023 following reports of her volatile behavior involving her ex. She later entered a plea agreement on an aggravated assault charge and has been serving a three-year probation period, per The Guardian.
The former couple shares a son, Ever, 2, and the custody battle over him has taken just as many turns over the past few months.
Earlier this year, Dakota was granted temporary sole custody of the toddler. The renewed investigation ultimately led the prosecutors to decline to press charges, per Page Six.
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Taylor Frankie Paul Vowed to Continue Fighting for Her Kids
Taylor’s ex-husband Tate also filed for a restraining order and sole custody of their two children, Indy, 8, and Ocean, 5.
Although it was dismissed shortly after, the drama surrounding it brought fresh scrutiny to the MomTok influencer’s life.
In late July, a source told Page Six that both fathers of the TV personality’s children had tried to offer her a new custody agreement in which they would keep the children for 60 percent of the time, while Taylor could have them for the remaining 40 percent.
Although it would have significantly increased her time with her three kids, she reportedly declined the offer.
The source claimed Taylor's reaction to the offers was, “So now I’m suddenly capable of parenting 40% of the time? Couldn’t be more obvious what this is really about— and it isn’t the safety or well-being of our children.”
Per the insider, the 32-year-old is determined to “get things together” to face her exes in court, as she seems to believe that they are coordinating their legal forces against her and will address that issue through legal means.
They also claimed that the mom-of-three “can’t wait to witness them lose.”
“It’s unclear what’s going to happen yet with her season of The Bachelorette, but she has been receiving a lot of support online from other women,” they further added.