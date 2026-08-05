Stassi Schroeder Sounds Alarm Over Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Self-Sabotaging' Ways Amid Ongoing Legal Troubles

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Stassi Schroeder has some thoughts on Taylor Frankie Paul’s legal troubles. The Vanderpump Rules alum recently appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, where she implied that Paul's greatest trouble, as she navigates multiple lawsuits with her exes Tate Paul and Dakota Mortensen, is no one but herself.

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Source: @OffTheVinePodcast/YouTube Stassi Schroeder said she doubts Taylor Frankie Paul's 'The Bachelorette' season will ever air.

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Stassi Schroeder Said Taylor Frankie Paul's 'The Bachelorette' Might Never Air

Source: @OffTheVinePodcast/YouTube Stassi Schroeder said following the recent developments of Taylor Frankie Paul's legal troubles changed her mind about her 'The Bachelorette' season.

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Source: @OffTheVinePodcast/YouTube Kaitlyn Bristowe said Taylor Frankie Paul might be 'self-sabotaging.'

She was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2023 following reports of her volatile behavior involving her ex. She later entered a plea agreement on an aggravated assault charge and has been serving a three-year probation period, per The Guardian. The former couple shares a son, Ever, 2, and the custody battle over him has taken just as many turns over the past few months. Earlier this year, Dakota was granted temporary sole custody of the toddler. The renewed investigation ultimately led the prosecutors to decline to press charges, per Page Six.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Vowed to Continue Fighting for Her Kids

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Both of Taylor Frankie Paul's exes have filed restraining orders against her and asked for sole custodies of their children.

Taylor’s ex-husband Tate also filed for a restraining order and sole custody of their two children, Indy, 8, and Ocean, 5. Although it was dismissed shortly after, the drama surrounding it brought fresh scrutiny to the MomTok influencer’s life. In late July, a source told Page Six that both fathers of the TV personality’s children had tried to offer her a new custody agreement in which they would keep the children for 60 percent of the time, while Taylor could have them for the remaining 40 percent. Although it would have significantly increased her time with her three kids, she reportedly declined the offer.

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul is determined to fight for her children through legal means.