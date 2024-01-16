Stephen Colbert Admits His Wife 'Saved' His Life After Late-Night Host Suffered a Ruptured Appendix and Blood Poisoning

As OK! previously reported, The Colbert Report alum revealed he lost 14 pounds as a result of the health scare and told his audience how he first knew something was wrong. "I woke up the next morning just in abdominal agony," he recalled during the Monday, December 11, episode of The Late Show.

"I figured the pain would go away, it would pass, so I decided to do the show that night," Colbert continued. "'How bad could it be?' Turns out, extremely. Extremely bad. I didn't know that it was my appendix and I didn't know that it had burst, even though the pain just got off the charts by the time I made it to stage that night."