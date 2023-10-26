'Am I Mike Johnson?': Stephen Colbert Trolls 'Boring' New House Speaker on 'The Late Show'
Mike Johnson was voted in as the new Speaker of the House after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the job.
Although many Americans are not familiar with exactly who Johnson is, Stephen Colbert was happy to explain in his Wednesday, October 25, installment of The Late Show — just another "boring white guy with glasses."
"His name is Mike Johnson. Mike Johnson. That is a name," Colbert joked during his monologue. "He is the most generic sounding congressional leader since the election of speaker James Kirkland brand."
Pointing out that Johnson was elected unanimously by the House Republicans, Colbert quipped, "Finally, a man who appeals to all factions of the Republican Party: The MAGA faithful, the social conservatives, the white nationalists, and the h---- ‘Beetlejuice’ goblins," he added, referring to Lauren Boebert recently being kicked out of the hit stage musical.
"Johnson is now second in line to the presidency, prompting news outlets to try and flip the claim," he continued, showing a series of headlines from popular outlets that read, "Who Is Mike Johnson?"
"So he’s a little, he’s a little innocuous," he added.
"It’s just another boring white guy with glasses," Colbert said, then paused for a moment before asking for his tech team to put up the photo of Johnson again so that he could stand beside it on the screen to let the audience see how similar to the two of them looked.
"Am I Mike Johnson?" he asked comically.
Johnson is a Donald Trump supporter and was a key player among Republicans challenging the 2020 election.
"We MUST fight for election integrity, the Constitution, and the preservation of our republic!" he wrote via social media on January 6. "It will be my honor to help lead that fight in the Congress today."
And while some may not be familiar with Johnson, he made his politics clear in a recent statement. After the Louisiana representative was elected as House Speaker, he shared a lengthy message on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it "an honor of a lifetime" before vowing to fight against President Joe Biden's policies.
"As Speaker, I will ensure the House delivers results and inspires change for the American people," he wrote. "We will restore trust in this body. We will advance a comprehensive conservative policy agenda, combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration, and support our allies abroad."