Politics Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump's 'MAGA Furries' Mar-a-Lago Gala After Wild Photos Go Viral Dancers donned creepy dog masks and 18th-century costumes at a party held at the president's Palm Beach, Fla., estate on January 9. Allie Fasanella Jan. 16 2026, Updated 1:07 p.m. ET

Stephen Colbert is the latest to roast Donald Trump's bizarre Mar-a-Lago bash. "There is one place folks are still having fun. That’s Mar-a-Lago," the late-night host began his opening monologue on Thursday, January 15, referencing the Humane Society’s Hero Dog Awards Gala. Dancers at the fundraising event for canines in law enforcement wore creepy dog masks and 18th-century costumes on Friday, January 9, prompting social media users to brand them "MAGA furries."

'Sexualized Human Dog Hybrids in Ball Gowns'

Source: @PatriotTakes/X The Humane Society’s Hero Dog Awards Gala was widely mocked online.

"So, a big fancy party to celebrate hero dogs," Colbert continued. "I’m sure you’re thinking there’s going to be cute doggy decorations, maybe a poodle-shaped cake, sexualized human dog hybrids in ball gowns." After playing footage from the gala, the comedian quipped, "Huh. I don't remember smoking peyote in a PetSmart today." Mocking the elaborate aristocratic garb worn by some, he declared, "I mean, look at those fancy Rococo dresses. Reminds me of that famous Marie Antoinette quote: 'Let them eat cake, but not chocolate.'"

'What Is Happening Here?'

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert mocked Donald Trump's constant bragging about acing cognitive tests.

Colbert subsequently brought up the cognitive tests Trump often brags about consistently acing. Mentioning that the president showed up to the party late, he said, "That's got to be confusing for somebody who already has such a tenuous grasp on reality." Breaking into his Trump impression, he exclaimed, "'I'm here everyone. What did I...holy s---. What is happening here? I got to say, wow, they really upped the challenge on these cognitive tests.'" Continuing in the president's voice, the comic joked, "Dog, dog, dog, dog, giraffe. D--- it, dog."

'Why Is Donald Trump Hosting a Furry Party?'

Source: mega Gavin Newsom's press office responded to the 'furry party' on X.

Colbert's comments come after California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office responded to photos of the event on X, writing, "Why is Donald Trump hosting a FURRY PARTY???" The Democratic politician, who often trolls the POTUS on social media, was hardly the only one to call attention to the eyebrow-raising gathering. One user got political in their response on X writing, "As ICE kills innocent people, invades cities, as people struggle paycheck to paycheck and can't make ends meet, guests at Trump's Mar-a-Lago dance with dog masks on. This is some dystopian level 'let them eat cake' f---ry."

Source: House Oversight Committee/doj One social media user compared the event to parties on Jeffrey Epstein's notorious island.