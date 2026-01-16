or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > mar-a-lago
OK LogoPolitics

Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump's 'MAGA Furries' Mar-a-Lago Gala After Wild Photos Go Viral

composite photo of stephen colbert and dancers at the American Humane Society's 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube; PatriotTakes/X

Dancers donned creepy dog masks and 18th-century costumes at a party held at the president's Palm Beach, Fla., estate on January 9.

Jan. 16 2026, Updated 1:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert is the latest to roast Donald Trump's bizarre Mar-a-Lago bash.

"There is one place folks are still having fun. That’s Mar-a-Lago," the late-night host began his opening monologue on Thursday, January 15, referencing the Humane Society’s Hero Dog Awards Gala.

Dancers at the fundraising event for canines in law enforcement wore creepy dog masks and 18th-century costumes on Friday, January 9, prompting social media users to brand them "MAGA furries."

Article continues below advertisement

'Sexualized Human Dog Hybrids in Ball Gowns'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The Humane Society’s Hero Dog Awards Gala has been widely mocked online.
Source: @PatriotTakes/X

The Humane Society’s Hero Dog Awards Gala was widely mocked online.

"So, a big fancy party to celebrate hero dogs," Colbert continued. "I’m sure you’re thinking there’s going to be cute doggy decorations, maybe a poodle-shaped cake, sexualized human dog hybrids in ball gowns."

After playing footage from the gala, the comedian quipped, "Huh. I don't remember smoking peyote in a PetSmart today."

Mocking the elaborate aristocratic garb worn by some, he declared, "I mean, look at those fancy Rococo dresses. Reminds me of that famous Marie Antoinette quote: 'Let them eat cake, but not chocolate.'"

Article continues below advertisement

'What Is Happening Here?'

image of Stephen Colbert mocked Donald Trump's constant bragging about acing cognitive tests.
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Stephen Colbert mocked Donald Trump's constant bragging about acing cognitive tests.

Colbert subsequently brought up the cognitive tests Trump often brags about consistently acing.

Mentioning that the president showed up to the party late, he said, "That's got to be confusing for somebody who already has such a tenuous grasp on reality."

Breaking into his Trump impression, he exclaimed, "'I'm here everyone. What did I...holy s---. What is happening here? I got to say, wow, they really upped the challenge on these cognitive tests.'"

Continuing in the president's voice, the comic joked, "Dog, dog, dog, dog, giraffe. D--- it, dog."

MORE ON:
mar-a-lago

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Why Is Donald Trump Hosting a Furry Party?'

image of Gavin Newsom's press office responded to the 'furry party' on X.
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom's press office responded to the 'furry party' on X.

Colbert's comments come after California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office responded to photos of the event on X, writing, "Why is Donald Trump hosting a FURRY PARTY???"

The Democratic politician, who often trolls the POTUS on social media, was hardly the only one to call attention to the eyebrow-raising gathering.

One user got political in their response on X writing, "As ICE kills innocent people, invades cities, as people struggle paycheck to paycheck and can't make ends meet, guests at Trump's Mar-a-Lago dance with dog masks on. This is some dystopian level 'let them eat cake' f---ry."

image of One social media user compared the event to parties at Jeffrey Epstein's notorious island.
Source: House Oversight Committee/doj

One social media user compared the event to parties on Jeffrey Epstein's notorious island.

Another person commented, "The other half really does live differently," while a third added, "MAGAs are really weird people."

A fourth wrote, "Seeing this, it's not hard to imagine what went on on Epstein's Island," referring to the notorious Caribbean island of late pedophile s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.