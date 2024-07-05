Steve-O Admits He's 'Freaked Out' After He Committed to Getting a B--- Job for Comedy Bit
Steve-O has fully committed to the bit!
On the Wednesday, July 3, episode of the “X5 podcast,” the Jacka-- alum got candid about his decision to get a b--- job for comedic reasons.
"I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a b--- job and just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise, in various disguises, and then revealing who I actually am, and just funny endurance stunts and whatever," he explained of the serious cosmetic procedure.
"I've been so particularly in love with that idea because the comedy, the opportunity for comedy, I believe is absolutely there, and it's like the quintessential Steve-O — that level of commitment," the 50-year-old stated.
Steve-O even had an appointment to discuss to surgery despite admitting he only plans to keep the inserts in for "two months."
"I spoke with the doctors, and I said to them candidly, 'The one thing I’m really freaked out about and bummed out about and would back out of this over is if I’m just gonna be a mess afterwards,'" the performer confessed. "You know, it’s going under the muscle, and the doctors are completely unfazed, like, 'Two months, it comes out, absolutely no issue.'"
The English native continued: "I've always been a body modification guy, like with my back tattoo, with my butt piercing — body modification has been part of my f------ deal, it's been a lane in my art since the beginning. And this level of commitment to this bit, how nuts it is — I believe in it."
After the podcast episode dropped, the celeb — who is engaged to Lux Wright — shared footage of the sit-down.
"I said way more in this interview than I should have, but f--- it! My life is about to get properly crazy, link in bio," he penned alongside the clip, where he discussed the b----- augmentation.
This is not the first time Steve-O has revealed some wild news on a podcast, as on an April episode of "Wild Ride!" the sober star shared how he was forced to turn down an appearance on Bill Maher's podcast because the late-night host refused not to smoke pot around him.
“I’m a clean and sober guy. It’s very important that I maintain my sobriety, it’s approaching 16 years,” he stated. “I am about to be sweet 16. Really, there’s nothing I value more than my sobriety. There’s nothing more that I protect than my recovery. I found it kind of upsetting when the Bill Maher podcast reached out and he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people. I said I’d happily go on there, but while I’m on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot. He said no and that’s a dealbreaker.”