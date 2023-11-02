Steven Tyler Sexual Assault Shocker: Aerosmith Singer Accused of Forcing Himself on ANOTHER Woman in New Lawsuit
Another woman has come forward with sexual assault accusations against Steven Tyler — less than one year after he was hit with a lawsuit for similar reasons.
The alleged victim, identified as Jeanne Bellino, recently sued the Aerosmith singer for an incident she claimed occurred in a New York City phone booth nearly 50 years ago, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
Bellino said she was just a 17-year-old model in the year 1975 when a friend of hers somehow arranged for them to meet up with the famed rock band and party with them in the Big Apple.
In the legal filing, the woman recalled walking down Sixth Avenue with Tyler and his crew when she made a remark about a song lyric that appeared to put him in a bad mood.
Bellino claimed she was then grabbed by Tyler and pushed into a nearby phone booth, where he shoved his tongue down her throat and forcefully groped her body.
According to the accuser, Tyler, who was around the age of 27 at the time, proceeded to pin the then-teenager against the booth's wall and started "humping her pretending to have s--."
While his pants remained on, Bellino could notice he was aroused.
The frantic phone booth situation finally ended, however, Bellino said she remained with the group as they made their way to a hotel, claiming she only stayed because she needed her friend for transportation purposes.
Somehow, Tyler and Bellino ended up in a hotel room, where she said the singer did the same exact thing he did in the phone booth — fondling and grinding on her against her will — before abruptly leaving the room.
By then, Bellino had enough, and frantically ditched her friend to take a cab home. Upon arrival, she said she immediately confessed to her sister everything Tyler allegedly did to her that night.
Nearly five decades later, Bellino insisted she still is required to take medication after suffering "long term physical injury" as a result of the trauma Tyler put her through, according to the lawsuit.
She requested the court to order the rockstar to pay her for damages.
In the lawsuit, Bellino claimed Tyler committed “at least one misdemeanor or felony,” which is important for her case as there is no statute of limitation for certain types of felony sexual assault under New York State law.
The new court filing comes less than one year after Julia Holcomb sued Tyler for allegedly sexually assaulting her after they met in 1973, when she was just 16 and he was around the age of 25.
