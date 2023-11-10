Over It! Whoopi Goldberg Jokingly Collapses During 'The View' After Never-Ending Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Conversation
Whoopi Goldberg is completely done talking about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.
During the Thursday, November 9, episode of The View, the Sister Act star was visibly exhausted after talking about the pair's failed marriage while at the Hot Topics table.
The discussion centered on how Jonas allegedly was angry that Turner moved on so soon with Peregrine "Perry" Pearson after their split. "Since when does the ex get to decide when it's too soon? You exited out of this relationship!" Sara Haines began.
"I don't think he wanted that relationship to end," Sunny Hostin chimed in about the former Hollywood power couple. "They got married too young… They have a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, so they had kids right away, and she's finding her groove right now. He filed for divorce; she didn't!"
"By the way," Joy Behar began, "She's 28 years [sic 27] old now. Is she supposed to join a nunnery just because she split with him? Go for it, girl, these are the wonder years!"
After much back and forth between the women about getting married young and then diverting into women in the workforce, Goldberg became visibly confused about where the entire conversation was going and put her head down on the desk.
"Sometimes I don't know where we are! I don't know what we're talking about!" the Ghost actress lamented about the topic at hand. "When we were kids, there was a standard women had to follow: You became a parent and you worked. I never knew women who didn't work every day."
This is not the first time someone on the panel has been over talking about Jonas and Turner. As OK! previously reported, the red-headed comedian expressed how little she cared about what was going on in the lives of the estranged young couple months prior.
"I wasn’t that interested in the specific celebrity thing that was going on," Behar told her fellow panelists during a live broadcast in September. "I don’t even really know who Sophie Turner really is."
After the producer filled her in on what show Turner was on, Behar hilariously exclaimed, "I don’t watch stuff like that. I do know who Taylor Swift is and I gave her a shout-out today. Because she is basically rallying the young people to vote, which I think is an incredible achievement if she can get it done."