'I Don't Care!': Sunny Hostin Slams Haters Who Criticized 'The View' Star for Dressing 'Too Young'
Haters can keep complaining, but Sunny Hostin will keep not caring.
On the Tuesday, January 23, episode of The View, the talk show star clapped back at recent criticism she’s received about her fashion choices.
"I’m 55. I get criticized often on these stupid social media things about, ‘That’s too young for you.’ Well guess what? I don’t care!” Hostin sternly declared while staring into the camera in an effort to directly address online trolls.
The Emmy-winning host — who started on The View in 2016 — noted, "[I] like to wear what I want to wear," regardless what anyone on the internet has to say about it.
Hostin couldn’t seem to let the topic go, as she began paraphrasing various comments she’s seen about her on social media.
"My earrings are too young for me, my outfits are too young for me, my hair is too young for me, my makeup is too young for me," she recalled.
As for why she believes there is so much negativity on the internet, Hostin explained: "I think there are a lot of unhappy trolls in our country right now and I think we have our X, formerly Twitter, keyboard thugs that would never say it to your face."
Ensuring her haters heard her loud and clear, Hostin reiterated: "Guess what again? I don’t care!"
"I feel better than I’ve ever felt in my entire life, and I’m 55," the mom-of-two — who shares Paloma, 17, and Gabriel, 21, with her husband, Emmanual Hostin — expressed.
After finishing her rant, Sunny's co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to assure her she "look[s] amazing."
The conversation came on the heels of two celebrities' recent uplifting messages about body positivity and dealing with hate, as The View panelists were discussing Selena Gomez's Monday, January 22, Instagram Story comparison of her 2013 body to now, while Nicole Kidman weighed in on not letting the public impact her fashion decisions following her recent appearance at the Expats premiere in New York City on Sunday, January 21.
"Today I realized I will never look like this again," Selena wrote alongside a paparazzi shot of herself wearing a zebra-print bikini in 2013, when she was just 21 years old.
"I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am. Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me," the Wizards of Waverly Place star, now 31, added, as she additionally posted a picture from her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last year.
Nicole, on the other hand, opened up about being 56 and finally deciding not to let others play a role in her decision-making processes during a recent episode of the "Something To Talk About" podcast.
"I make the most random, crazy choices. I call it 'teenage choices' because I don't ever think of the consequences," the Big Little Lies star explained. "I have to be made to think of consequences half the time. Part of my brain just doesn't think like that. I just try to keep in that place because otherwise I think you get scared or worried about what people think. In terms of people's reactions, I say don't tell me. I don't really want to know. It'll stop me from doing what I want to do."