'I Don't Care!': Sunny Hostin Slams Haters Who Criticized 'The View' Star for Dressing 'Too Young'

"I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am. Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me," the Wizards of Waverly Place star, now 31, added, as she additionally posted a picture from her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last year.

Nicole, on the other hand, opened up about being 56 and finally deciding not to let others play a role in her decision-making processes during a recent episode of the "Something To Talk About" podcast.

"I make the most random, crazy choices. I call it 'teenage choices' because I don't ever think of the consequences," the Big Little Lies star explained. "I have to be made to think of consequences half the time. Part of my brain just doesn't think like that. I just try to keep in that place because otherwise I think you get scared or worried about what people think. In terms of people's reactions, I say don't tell me. I don't really want to know. It'll stop me from doing what I want to do."