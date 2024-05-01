Sunny Hostin Makes Fun of Donald Trump for 'Farting Up a Storm in the Courtroom': 'He's Probably Horrified'
Sunny Hostin couldn't help but make fun of for tooting in the courtroom a few weeks ago.
During the Wednesday, May 1, episode of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Trump, is astounded that people will still vote for him despite being indicted four times.
"I am so shocked that the Republican party has a nominee who is a former one-term, twice-impeached, indicted-with-88 criminal-charges, and found-liable-for-sexual abuse [candidate]," Griffin fumed.
"He's tied with Joe Biden — it makes no sense,” Griffin said, before Hostin cut in, saying she's "so shocked that that’s all the Republican party had to offer" in terms of a presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 election in November.
"I do think people are paying attention to the fact that he’s been fined $9,000 for violating a gag order, that he’s just losing it," Hostin continued. "He’s farting up a storm in the courtroom. Everyone's writing about that. He’s probably just horrified about that. He’s sitting there falling asleep. He’s now Sleepy Don. There’s no Sleepy Joe anymore."
Sara Haines also joined in, calling Trump "crazy." However, she noted that by people seeing him in a courtroom setting, they might think of him differently.
“But, he’s sitting in a courtroom farting," Hostin simply replied back.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, has made headlines for allegedly letting one rip in court.
According to Ben Meiselas, the co-founder of MeidasTouch, reported that "Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom" and that it's "very stinky around him."
"I’m hearing it from actual credible people that as he’s kind of falling asleep," he told his viewers. "He’s actually passing gas and that his lawyers are really struggling with the smell."
Of course, people couldn't stop talking about Trump passing gas, including late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.
"Just when you think the insano-meter has topped out, Donald Trump adds farting to his list of atrocities," Kimmel said on his show.
"I mean, we are in uncharted territory," the comedian added. "We don't know for sure that Trump was the one farting. It would not be right for me to state that he was. I cannot in good conscience report that Trump was pumping gas like a Barstow Texaco, but I can report, to borrow a phrase he likes to use when spreading rumors, 'many people were saying Trump was farting in court.'"
Michael Cohen, who used to work for Trump, also laughed at the rumors.
"Not looking forward to testifying in the @realDonaldTrump DANY criminal trial for several reasons! #GasX," Cohen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, April 21.