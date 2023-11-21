Suzanne Somers' Daughter-in-Law Will 'Honor' the Late Actress on Thanksgiving by Cooking Her Recipes: 'I Learned From the Best'

“This year will be our first Thanksgiving without Suzanne and none of us can imagine," she told a news outlet. "She was Thanksgiving to us.”

Caroline, a professional chef, said the brood's tradition was to go to the Step by Step alum's home in Palm Springs, Calif., for "a week of family, nature, and decadent holiday tastes," adding, "It’s always been our family’s most treasured holiday.”

She added that the house's decor for the special day "was spectacular: antique linens, precious collections of china, Baccarat green crystal glasses, beautiful peonies or roses and a ton of candles."