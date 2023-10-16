'We Are One': Suzanne Somers' Husband Alan Hamel Gets Emotional 1 Day After Losing Late Actress to Cancer
Alan Hamel is speaking out for the first time since the passing of his beloved wife, Suzanne Somers.
The actress' husband took to his Instagram account on Monday, October 16, to express his profound grief over losing his spouse of 46 years after a long-fought battle with cancer.
In a touching message, which was typed in all caps, Hamel penned, "LOVE, THERE IS NO VERSION OF THE WORD LOVE THAT IS APPLICABLE TO SUZANNE."
"THE CLOSEST VERSION IN WORDS ISN'T EVEN CLOSE," the 87-year-old continued. "IT'S NOT EVEN A FRACTION OF A FRACTION OF A FRACTION. UNCONDITIONAL LOVE DOES NOT DO IT. I'LL TAKE A BULLET FOR YOU DOESN'T DO IT. I WEEP WHEN I THINK ABOUT MY FEELINGS FOR YOU. FEELINGS… THAT'S GETTING CLOSE, BUT NOT ALL THE WAY."
Hamel — who married the blonde beauty in 1977 — continued to look back at their multiple decades spent by each other's sides and expressed how difficult life would be without her. "55 YEARS TOGETHER, 46 MARRIED AND NOT EVEN ONE HOUR APART FOR 42 OF THOSE YEARS. EVEN THAT DOESN'T DO IT. EVEN GOING TO BED AT 6 O'CLOCK AND HOLDING HANDS WHILE WE SLEEP DOESN'T DO IT. STARING AT YOUR BEAUTIFUL FACE WHILE YOU SLEEP DOESN'T DO IT. I'M BACK TO FEELINGS. THERE ARE NO WORDS. THERE ARE NO ACTIONS. NO PROMISES, NO DECLARATIONS. WE ARE ONE," he wrote.
"I AM IN LOVE WITH YOU, MY BEAUTIFUL SUZANNE, FOR ALL OF ETERNITY," Hamel vowed before adoringly signing off, "ALAN."
As OK! previously reported, Somers died with loved ones by her side on Sunday, October 15, just one day shy of her 77th birthday.
"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," the Hollywood icon's longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, said in a statement. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."
Hamel expressed his feelings for his longtime partner in a poem the night before her death.
"She read the poem and went to bed and later died peacefully in her sleep," an insider explained of his note.
"LOVE ... I USE IT EVERY DAY, SOMETIMES SEVERAL TIMES A DAY. I USE IT AT THE END OF EMAILS TO MY LOVING FAMILY. I EVEN USE IT IN EMAILS TO CLOSE FRIENDS. I USE IT WHEN I'M LEAVING THE HOUSE," the letter of devotion read. "THERE'S LOVE, THEN LOVE YOU AND I LOVE YOU!! THEREIN LIES SOME OF THE DIFFERENT WAYS WE USE LOVE. SOMETIMES I FEEL OBLIGED TO USE LOVE, RESPONDING TO SOMEONE WHO SIGNED LOVE IN THEIR EMAIL, WHEN I'M UNCOMFORTABLE USING LOVE BUT I USE IT ANYWAY."