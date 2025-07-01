Sydney Sweeney Bares Her Butt in Busty Push-Up Dress: Hot Photos
Sydney Sweeney shared a sultry snap after a flirtatious weekend in Italy.
The Euphoria star, 27, exposed her cleavage in a lacy white dress on Tuesday, July 1.
Sweeney stunned in a push-up frock as she lay on the grass with her friend Amélie Tremblay. One video showed the actress rolling on the lawn, leaping through sprinklers and twirling in front of a large house. After she ran around, she sat on the ground and posed for a photo with disheveled strands. The White Lotus alum positioned herself stomach-down on the grass, baring her butt.
She left the post captionless as Lana Del Rey's "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" played in the background.
Sydney Sweeney Parties With Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady
Sweeney's provocative display comes just three days after she was spotted on a walk with newly single Orlando Bloom in Venice, Italy. The duo was abroad to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez $50 million wedding but spent time away from party guests to get to know each other better.
Bloom and Sweeney were photographed alongside Tom Brady while exploring the city on Saturday, June 28.
During Friday's wedding reception, the trio partied at the Gritti Palace until 3:00 a.m. Brady and Bloom were not fixated on a single woman, as the NFL legend was seen dancing with both Sweeney and model Brooks Nader.
An insider spilled to a news outlet that Brady was "all over the place" and even took Kygo's place at the DJ booth at one point.
Singer Ellie Goulding performed at the star-studded affair, as well as Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo.
Celebrity guests included the Kardashians, Scooter Braun, Michael Keeves, Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates and François-Henri Pinault.
Who Is Sydney Sweeney Currently Dating?
Sweeney — who split from her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, in March 2025 — is reportedly not seeking a new man at this time.
"She is not looking to get right into another serious relationship. She has not enjoyed any time being single since her career exploded," a source disclosed. "She also has her plate completely full with work right now and doesn't have time for anything heavy."
Although "every guy in Hollywood" is allegedly interested in pursuing her, she has her sights set on staying single this summer.
"She's vowed she won't commit to anyone. Sydney's also considering Jonathan's feelings," the insider continued. "It would be crushing for him if she got serious with someone new right away because part of why they split is that she wants to be single and focus on her career. She needs to stick to that and she fully intends to."