Tallulah Willis Gushes Over Steamy Photo of Mom Demi Moore, 60: 'Your Next Husband Is So Lucky'
Tallulah Willis gave her mom a shout out in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 27.
The daughter of Bruce Willis, 68, and Demi Moore, 60, uploaded a sultry snap of the A Few Good Men actress mid-wardrobe malfunction.
“Your next husband is so lucky omfg,” the 29-year-old penned next to the image of Demi in a sheer black dress, which she wore for Paris Fashion Week.
Fans could not agree more with how great the mother-of-three looked.
“I can’t even imagine having a mom that hot,” one user wrote, while a second said, “An entire generation been in love since Ghost!”
“Can I be him?” a third person asked, while a fourth joked, “Can she adopt me?”
Another supporter showed their love for Demi, saying, “Ain’t nobody on Demi’s level, okay?!?! She is showing the girls how to LIVE! 🙌🏾❤️🔥.”
“She is iconic and so are you, your sisters, and your father❤️,” a sixth person said, praising the entire family, including Tallulah’s siblings, Rumer Willis, 35, and Scout Willis, 32.
As OK! previously reported, Tallulah and the rest of the brood are all very close to Bruce, who was diagnosed with dementia this year.
Back in June, the redheaded beauty revealed details of her father's day-to-day as he struggles with the heartbreaking disease.
"These days, my dad can be reliably found on the first floor of the house, somewhere in the big open plan of the kitchen-dining-living room, or in his office," she began her interview for Vogue. "Thankfully, dementia has not affected his mobility. That office has always been a kind of window into what he’s most interested in at any given moment."
She explained that most recently, she "found a scrap of paper there on which he had written, simply, 'Michael Jordan,'” adding, “I wish I knew what he was thinking."
She then shared how his favorite room in the house is chock-full of "vintage toy cars, coins, rocks, objects made of brass. He likes things that feel heavy in the hand, that he can spin around in his fingers."
Tallulah added that there is "always music playing," usually Oldies.
The Los Angeles native also addressed how her father’s condition is getting worse, but "he still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room."
"He may always know who I am, give or take the occasional bad day. One difference between FTD [frontotemporal dementia] and Alzheimer’s dementia is that, at least early in the disease, the former is characterized by language and motor deficits, while the latter features more memory loss," she explained.